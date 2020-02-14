Klopp names two Liverpool players he's considering recalling to start tomorrow

Liverpool are due to take on Norwich City in the Premier League tomorrow evening.

Jurgen Klopp has told the Liverpool Echo that both Sadio Mane and James Milner are back in Liverpool training, and in consideration for tomorrow’s game.

Mane and Milner both missed out on featuring in Liverpool’s last Premier League game due to injury.

However, the break from action has done the pair good - and Klopp has suggested that Liverpool almost have a clean bill of health now.

"Millie and Sadio are back. When they are back you consider them immediately," Klopp said.

"Apart from Shaqiri, Clyne and Glatzel, all the players are in training. We have some good options."

Mane looks a more likely starter than Milner for Liverpool tomorrow.

The Senegalese international will surely come straight back into the Reds’ front-line and take up his usual position on the left-hand side of their front three.

Milner may have to settle for a place on the bench, but Klopp will be delighted to have such a crucial squad player back, as he can cover so many positions.

Liverpool are the heavy favourites to beat Norwich tomorrow, and will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table even further.