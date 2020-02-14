Klopp claims Liverpool man has looked like a totally 'different' player in training this week

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has shaken off an ankle knock over the winter break.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told the Liverpool Echo that Andy Robertson has looked like a different player in training this week.

Robertson has been struggling with an ankle injury for much of the season so far, but has continued to play through the pain barrier to help Liverpool stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Although the Scotland international has carried on impressing, Robertson had been restricted in some of his movements.

However, after taking some time out over the winter break, the left-back has been totally refreshed.

And Klopp says that the 25-year-old has come back to training in impressive fashion this week.

“For Robbo it was very important because it was his left foot,” Klopp said. “His only useful foot! It was very important we had this week, he looks different now.”

Robertson will surely start Liverpool’s game at the weekend, which comes against Norwich City.

The full-back has already claimed six assists this term, but could be even more of an attacking threat now that he is out of pain.

Liverpool are 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League and it would be a massive shock if Norwich were able to stop them winning tomorrow.