Is King Gary series 2 confirmed? Tom Davis scores big with BBC comedy series!

After a great first series, fans want to see King Gary remain on the throne.

We're absolutely sold on the show, but is King Gary series 2 on the cards?

There are many kings of comedy, and yes, it's clear Gary is one of them... the only regret is that it took so long for a series to surface!

The original TV pilot of King Gary actually aired all the way back in 2018. So, while it was quite a long road to wheeling out more episodes, the wait was totally worth it.

Its highly anticipated first episode premiered on BBC One on Friday, January 10th 2020 at 9.30 pm. Audiences were welcomed to get acquainted with the one and only Gary King, played by creator and co-writer Tom Davis. He had previously impressed in such titles as Plebs, Murder in Successville and The Keith Lemon Sketch Show, but he's arguably at his best here.

We've enjoyed navigating Gary's life alongside him in a string of snappy episodes, but what does the future hold?

King Gary: Series 2 confirmed?

Yes, King Gary series 2 is confirmed. Great news!

As highlighted by British Comedy Guide, the second batch of episodes has already been ordered and given the go-ahead by the BBC.

Along with The Goes Wrong Show, Shane Allen, Controller Comedy Commissioning has said: "These two shows are jam-packed with colourful characters and family-friendly jokes which embody the BBC's unique commitment to cross-generational comedy starring UK talent at the heart of them."

It appears that the series has done bits on BBC iPlayer, playing a significant hand in its success, with the source confirming that it's had 2.5 million requests to date. In relation to this, a spokesperson commented: "These are really encouraging figures for a brand new comedy."

Fans praise King Gary on Twitter

Since it began airing, a number of viewers have taken the time to praise the show over on Twitter.

Ahead of the finale, Tom Davis himself also tweeted out a touching thank you to fans and the BBC for their faith in the series. Check out a selection of tweets below:

Tonight’s the series finale of #KingGary wanted to say a massive thank you for all the amazing love shown towards the show, means the world to myself and the incredible cast and crew who make the show. Thanks to @bbcone in backing us from the beginning. Hope you all enjoy. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tT6QzyYly4 — Tom Davis (@BigTomD) February 14, 2020

King Gary is awesome — matt whatley (@mattw1971) February 7, 2020

I love King Gary with all my heart. The funniest show on TV right now. Tom Davis and Laura Checkley are BRILLIANT. #BadgersTilIDie — Justin Lee Collins (@iam_jlc) January 17, 2020

Do not miss King Gary tonight at 9:30 on BBC1. It’s a brilliantly written and performed comedy. #KingGary Laura Checkley @Laucheckley and Tom Davis @BigTomD are hilarious. I love their relationship and naivety. Miranda Hennessy is spot on as the spiteful friend. Love it. — Jim Main (@JimMain14) January 24, 2020

king Gary,was the best bit of comedy I have seen in a long time big shout out to Tom Davis absolutely bloody brilliant — Gary butler (@Garybut38678945) December 31, 2019

Opinion: Tom Davis deserves to reign supreme

Central star Tom Davis did a terrific job on the first series and we'd wager he has plenty of jokes lined up already.

According to the earlier source [British Comedy Guide], he addressed: "Both James and I have been overwhelmed by the lovely response to the first series and the way people have taken the King family into their hearts. We are so humbled it resonated with so many and are both excited to be returning to Butterchurn Crescent. Lully stuff."

Along with the earlier tweet and the response from audiences, the passion felt for King Gary makes more episodes feel not just desirable, but essential.

The cast are terrific, and with them back, there's no stopping series 2 becoming an even bigger success.

