'Just sell him': Some Spurs fans urge Mourinho to bin 'joke of a footballer' after update

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier could reportedly be put up for sale if he doesn't agree a new contract.

Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur battles for possession with Alexander Tettey of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur...

Tottenham Hotspur fans have suggested that they should be looking to sell Eric Dier, rather than extend his contract.

The Daily Mail claim that Spurs will offer Dier a new deal, but if he refuses to sign the contract extension he will be made available for transfer.

 

Tottenham reportedly don’t want to risk losing Dier on a free transfer.

And most Spurs fans appear to think that the time has come to cash in on the England international at the end of the season. 

Dier actually started as part of Jose Mourinho’s favoured line-up when the Portuguese boss came in, but he has lost his place now.

The powerful midfielder just cannot seem to find his top form, and when Tottenham have a fully fit squad he only seems to be a rotational option.

Dier could have a chance of starting for Spurs this weekend though.

With Giovani Lo Celso not back in training, Dier could continue to start alongside Harry Winks in Tottenham’s midfield against Aston Villa. 

