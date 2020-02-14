Quick links

Premier League

Jose Mourinho has responded to player’s critical comments

Subhankar Mondal
Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 02, 2020 in London,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Danny Rose joined Newcastle United on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in January.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 05, 2020 in...

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has responded to Danny Rose’s claim that he did not get enough chances under him before his move to Newcastle United, as quoted on Football.London.

Rose joined Newcastle on loan from Premier League rivals Tottenham in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

Following the switch, the England international left-back said that he did not get as many chances as others.

 

The 29-year-old told BBC Sport: “I do feel I wasn't given as much of a chance as everybody else in the backline. I did want to play for him.”

The left-back added: "I knew after a month [of Mourinho joining] I was never going to play. It was difficult going out to train knowing I wasn't going to play.”

Tottenham head coach Mourinho has said that he gave Rose chances when Ben Davies was injured, outlining the games the Englishman played in.

Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur battles for possession with N'Golo Kante of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

Mourinho told Football.London about Rose: “Even for Danny Rose it was a great opportunity to play three very important matches.

“He played against Liverpool, he played against Olympiacos, probably the two more important matches we had to play, and against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

“So even for Danny Rose a great opportunity to play three matches and show me what he's capable to do.”

The former Chelsea boss added when reminded of Rose’s comments: “That's why I mentioned him too. I answered you already. Olympiacos, Bayern Munich and Liverpool and I gave him a great opportunity to show what he's capable of doing.”

Moving on

Rose did not play well when he was given the chances by Mourinho, and it made sense that he moved on loan to Newcastle in the January transfer window.

The England international will now hope to make himself a regular in the Magpies’ first team and regain his old form.

If the left-back plays well in the coming weeks and months, then he will put himself in the shop window in the summer of 2020.

words of wisdom from Jose Mourinho for Tottenham defender Danny Rose during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch