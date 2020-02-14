Jose Mourinho has responded to player’s critical comments

Danny Rose joined Newcastle United on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in January.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has responded to Danny Rose’s claim that he did not get enough chances under him before his move to Newcastle United, as quoted on Football.London.

Rose joined Newcastle on loan from Premier League rivals Tottenham in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

Following the switch, the England international left-back said that he did not get as many chances as others.

The 29-year-old told BBC Sport: “I do feel I wasn't given as much of a chance as everybody else in the backline. I did want to play for him.”

The left-back added: "I knew after a month [of Mourinho joining] I was never going to play. It was difficult going out to train knowing I wasn't going to play.”

Tottenham head coach Mourinho has said that he gave Rose chances when Ben Davies was injured, outlining the games the Englishman played in.

Mourinho told Football.London about Rose: “Even for Danny Rose it was a great opportunity to play three very important matches.

“He played against Liverpool, he played against Olympiacos, probably the two more important matches we had to play, and against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

“So even for Danny Rose a great opportunity to play three matches and show me what he's capable to do.”

The former Chelsea boss added when reminded of Rose’s comments: “That's why I mentioned him too. I answered you already. Olympiacos, Bayern Munich and Liverpool and I gave him a great opportunity to show what he's capable of doing.”

Moving on

Rose did not play well when he was given the chances by Mourinho, and it made sense that he moved on loan to Newcastle in the January transfer window.

The England international will now hope to make himself a regular in the Magpies’ first team and regain his old form.

If the left-back plays well in the coming weeks and months, then he will put himself in the shop window in the summer of 2020.