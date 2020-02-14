Jamie O'Hara fears Wolves could suffer a 'massive blow' if they don't act fast

Wolverhampton Wanderers have manager Nuno Espirito Santo tied down until 2021 - could the Premier League high-flyers lose their boss?

Nuno Espirito Santo’s uncertain future has former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Jamie O’Hara concerned, telling Sky Sports’ The Debate (13 February, 10pm) that losing the highly-rated tactician would be a ‘massive blow’.

It is hard to believe now, with Wolves through to the knockout rounds of the Europa League and fighting for a top six finish in the Premier League, that they were a mid-table Championship outfit when a former Porto and Valencia boss arrived at Molineux in 2017.

Backed of course by Wolves’ billionaire owners, Nuno has constructed arguably the greatest squad in Wolves’ history with a team chock-full of internationals and exciting youngsters taking the top-flight by storm.

But with Nuno admitting to the BBC ahead of Friday’s clash with Leicester that no effort has been made just yet to extend a contract which is due to expire in 2021, O’Hara is encouraging his old employers to act fast or risk losing one of the game’s top tactical minds.

“It would be a massive blow to lose that type of manager,” said a man who joined Wolves from Tottenham in 2011.

“I think what he’s done is nothing short of phenomenal. He’s completely changed everything about Wolverhampton Wanderers. What he’s implemented there is absolutely brilliant.

“Everything about them I love. The new owners came in, they brought in Nuno, and they went from strength to strength.

“You’re looking at him as a top European manager and there will be a lot of people keeping an eye on that situation. If I was Wolves, I would be looking to tie him down.”

Nuno was one of the names on Arsenal’s radar when Unai Emery’s ill-fated reign came to a premature end three months ago, according to the BBC, though The Gunners instead put their faith in former club captain Mikel Arteta.

And O’Hara has a point. It seems only a matter of time before some of the biggest clubs around start to pay more attention to a man whose achievements continue to fly somewhat under the radar.