Wondering how to vote in the 2020 BRITs? Huge system shake-up means you can’t!

The 2020 BRIT Awards are almost here but there's one big change for this year that fans won't be too keen on.

While the BAFTAs, Oscars and Grammys are now out of the way, awards season is far from over with the 2020 BRIT Awards continuing the year's celebration of all things music.

It could be a big year for the likes of Dave and Mabel after they both picked up four nominations each. However, there's been a shakeup to the format in 2020 that will no doubt leave some fans, who would usually vote for their favourite artists, frustrated.

This year's event marks the 40th edition of the ceremony and after allowing an unprecedented level of fan involvement in the past, the 2020 ceremony will place the BRIT Awards firmly in the hands of the artists.

WATCH: Robert Pattinson’s first reveal as Batman

The 2020 BRIT Awards

The 2020 BRIT Awards are set to take place on Tuesday, February 18th and will see comedian Jack Whitehall hosting for the third year in a row.

This year's ceremony will be broadcast live from The O2 Arena in London with viewers able to tune in at home via ITV and ITV 2 for the ceremony and red carpet respectively.

LISTEN: The music in The French Dispatch trailer is a delight

Who's nominated in 2020?

There has been no small amount of controversy surrounding the nominees for the 2020 BRIT Awards as most of the major mixed categories, such as British Album of the Year and Song of the Year, feature male nominees almost exclusively with Mabel being the only female artist to earn a nomination for Song of the Year.

Artists to look out for on the night include Dave and Lewis Capaldi, who both have four nominations.

Mabel and Stormzy follow suit with three nominations each while Burna Boy, Harry Styles and Michael Kiwanuka all have two nominations apiece.

Voting is set for a big shakeup in 2020

Unfortunately for fans who usually vote for their favourite music artists in the BRIT Awards, 2020 is not your year.

That's right, only music artists themselves will be able to vote in the 2020 BRIT Awards after a controversial decision to make the awards more similar to the Oscars and Grammys which also only allow artists and filmmakers the chance to vote.

Coverage of the 2020 BRIT Awards is set to hit ITV at 8pm on Tuesday, February 18th.