'He'd be a big boost': West Brom player hopes Baggies sign £8.5m star

Danny Owen
General View of The Hawthorns before the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Ipswich Town at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich on Saturday 9th March 2019.
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Bromwich Albion were heavily linked with Dinamo Zagreb's Mislav Orsic during the January transfer window but will he ever link up with Filip Krovinovic?

Mislav Orsic of GNK Dinamo Zagreb celebrates after scoring a goal during a UEFA Champions League group C match between GNK Dinamo and Atalanta B.C. at Maksimir Stadium on September 18,...

Filip Krovinovic has admitted to 24Sata that he would happily welcome fellow Croatian Mislav Orsic to West Brom, after the Dinamo Zagreb forward spent much of the January transfer window being linked with a move to The Hawthorns.

By the time February 1 arrived, the Baggies board had strengthened Slaven Bilic’s title-chasing squad with two new attackers. Neither, however, were players in the midst of a career-best, 19-goal season with a Champions League hat-trick under their belt.

Callum Robinson and Kamil Grosicki only arrived at the Hawthorns after a much-mooted deal for Orsic failed to materialise.

According to Sportske Novosti, West Brom made two bids for a man who tore Serie A giants Atalanta apart in Europe’s premiere club competition, but it seems that Dinamo Zagreb’s £8.5 million valuation proved to be a little too steep.

 

Krovinovic, however, has not given up hope of providing ammunition for the Croatian hit man in navy and white.

“I know, there was a lot of talk,” said Krovinovic, the Benfica loanee who West Brom will surely be looking to tie down on a permanent basis.

“In the end, we have brought in two new players to that left wing position (Robinson and Grosicki), and I believe we will reach the Premier League with them.

Mislav orsic of Dinamo Zagreb celebrates a goal during the UEFA Champions League group C match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Dinamo Zagreb at Metalist Stadium on October 22, 2019 in Kharkov,...

“My opinion on Orsic? He'd be a big boost for us, there's no doubt about that.”

When you consider that West Brom paid a combined £800,000 to sign both Grosicki and Robinson, the latter arriving on loan from Sheffield United, you can understand why West Brom turned their attention away from Orsic and on to a pair of proven Championship stars who were available for next to nothing.

Promotion is priceless but that doesn’t mean the Baggies can’t strike a bargain or two along the way.

Kamil Grosicki of West Brom during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and West Bromwich Albion at The Den on February 09, 2020 in London, England.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

