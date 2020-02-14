'He'd be a big boost': West Brom player hopes Baggies sign £8.5m star

West Bromwich Albion were heavily linked with Dinamo Zagreb's Mislav Orsic during the January transfer window but will he ever link up with Filip Krovinovic?

Filip Krovinovic has admitted to 24Sata that he would happily welcome fellow Croatian Mislav Orsic to West Brom, after the Dinamo Zagreb forward spent much of the January transfer window being linked with a move to The Hawthorns.

By the time February 1 arrived, the Baggies board had strengthened Slaven Bilic’s title-chasing squad with two new attackers. Neither, however, were players in the midst of a career-best, 19-goal season with a Champions League hat-trick under their belt.

Callum Robinson and Kamil Grosicki only arrived at the Hawthorns after a much-mooted deal for Orsic failed to materialise.

According to Sportske Novosti, West Brom made two bids for a man who tore Serie A giants Atalanta apart in Europe’s premiere club competition, but it seems that Dinamo Zagreb’s £8.5 million valuation proved to be a little too steep.

Krovinovic, however, has not given up hope of providing ammunition for the Croatian hit man in navy and white.

“I know, there was a lot of talk,” said Krovinovic, the Benfica loanee who West Brom will surely be looking to tie down on a permanent basis.

“In the end, we have brought in two new players to that left wing position (Robinson and Grosicki), and I believe we will reach the Premier League with them.

“My opinion on Orsic? He'd be a big boost for us, there's no doubt about that.”

When you consider that West Brom paid a combined £800,000 to sign both Grosicki and Robinson, the latter arriving on loan from Sheffield United, you can understand why West Brom turned their attention away from Orsic and on to a pair of proven Championship stars who were available for next to nothing.

Promotion is priceless but that doesn’t mean the Baggies can’t strike a bargain or two along the way.