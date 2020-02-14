Has Grantchester season 6 been confirmed? ITV gem deserves renewal!

We hope to spend more time with Will Davenport.

With the fifth batch of episode wrapping up, attention is firmly on Grantchester season 6.

Has it been confirmed?

Based on The Grantchester Mysteries short stories written by James Runcie, Daisy Coulam's superb series has been delighting audiences for years now.

We were first transported to the Cambridgeshire village way back in 2014, and since then we've been eagerly coming back for yet another four seasons.

The fifth series reached its conclusion with episode 6 on Friday, February 14th 2020. It's rather fitting for the season to conclude on Valentine's Day, considering there's still a whole lot of love felt for Grantchester. Some shows lose their appeal after a few seasons, but this one just gets better.

So, let's ponder whether the surge in quality will continue...

Has Grantchester season 6 been confirmed?

No, Grantchester season 6 has not yet been confirmed.

However, it's admittedly still very early days. With the previous season only concluding recently, news of its renewal would indeed appear rather premature.

We anticipate that ITV will carefully review the viewing figures before giving the creators the go-ahead for another batch of episodes. As it stands, we're pretty optimistic though, as often audiences will be told whether it's a final season or not before it starts, as to assure them it will receive a satisfactory ending.

If it does get renewed, when could we expect to see it?

Season 4 concluded in February 2019 and season 5 began airing in January 2020. With this in mind, perhaps we'll see the first episode surface sometime in January 2021.

Grantchester season 5 earns praise on Twitter

Since it started, the fifth season of Grantchester has earned applause and praise on Twitter.

It's great to see that the episodes tackled some imperative themes, refusing to shy away from some important content. Fans certainly appreciate it.

Check out a selection of tweets:

It's such a shame it's the #grantchester finale next week. It feels like it hasn't even started yet. Such a good show and we need a, longer series @ITV — Debbie Blackman (@DebbieBlackma14) February 7, 2020

Can’t believe it’s the last #grantchester @DickensOldDog @Lauren_Carse @tombrittney #robsongreen @akabradleyhall been a brilliant watch. Thanks for some of the best entertainment to hit the TV in a long time — Amelia hamilton (@Ameliablinder92) February 14, 2020

This episode of #Grantchester has been amazing. It tackled grooming and sexual abuse in a way that really showcased how victims struggle with what happened, how they are often blamed, and how being believed is often so difficult. Excellently done. — Millie (@MillieSansoye) February 7, 2020

Thread.

After arguably one of the most powerful episodes of #Grantchester to date last week, series 5 draws to a close tonight. Please take a moment to appreciate & applaud the new cast dynamic, the fascinating & varied character development, the somewhat unexpected story arcs... pic.twitter.com/PzCApGKsB6 — Dickens (@DickensOldDog) February 14, 2020

Opinion: Grantchester deserves another season

Grantchester season 6 should be a no-brainer for a number of reasons...

Firstly, it feels like Tom Brittney as Reverend Will Davenport still has so much to show us. He took over from James Norton as the lead in season 4 and season 5 gave him the chance to prove his talents to audiences.

Well, he certainly did just that. Along with Tom at the centre, the recent season brought in so many exceptional guest stars, showing us that there are still so many talents wishing to mingle with the regular cast. After a positive season 5 reception, that's unlikely to change.

We suspect the next season could continue to offer solid guests and new characters, and as for narrative potential, there are still plenty of avenues to explore.

Grantchester is far from exhausted, so let's hope for a continuation!

