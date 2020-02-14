Grantchester season 5 episode 6 cast: Guest stars Tracy Ann Oberman, Adeyinka Akinrinade and Sean Gilder

The fifth season comes to a close with a sensational sixth episode.

The Grantchester season 5 episode 6 cast ushers more talent into the mix.

What a season!

We all love a good detective drama, and let's face it, there hasn't exactly been a shortage in recent years. Lately, we've been tucking in to more from the likes of Death in Paradise, Midsomer Murders, Father Brown and more.

These are all quality shows, but Grantchester fans would argue that Daisy Coulam's series stands head and shoulders above the competition. Based on The Grantchester Mysteries short stories written by James Runcie, we've enjoyed being whisked away to the Cambridgeshire village since way back in 2014.

Deep into season 5, it's clear that the quality of the episodes has sustained, with more and more talented performers hopping aboard to help make it one of the best seasons yet.

This time around, Reverend Will Davenport (played by Tom Brittney) has been joined by a wealth of newcomers from Sarah Stanley to Simon Kunz. We're glad to see that episode 6 doesn't disappoint either...

Grantchester season 5 episode 6 cast

As highlighted by IMDb, listed below are the Grantchester season 5 episode 6 cast members:

Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating

Adeyinka Akinrinade as Sister Francis

Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman

Tom Brittney as Will Davenport

Jim Caesar as Mathew Butler

Skye Lucia Degruttola as Esme Keating

Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe

Sean Gilder as Russell Finch

Robson Green as Geordie Keating

Bradley Hall as Larry Peters

Tracy Ann Oberman as Sister Grace

Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. Chapman

Jemma Redgrave as Amelia Davenport

Emma Thornett as Sister Eleanora

Al Weaver as Leonard Finch

Tracy Ann Oberman joins Grantchester

We're glad to see Tracy Ann Oberman make an appearance in Grantchester!

The 53-year-old English actress plays the character of Sister Grace. She'll be familiar to most audiences, but is perhaps best known for her time as Chrissie Watts in popular soap EastEnders.

If you're not a fan, then it's also worth highlighting that she's been in Friday Night Dinner (Aunty Val), After Life (Tony's Date), Toast of London (Mrs. Purchase), New Tricks (Fiona Kennedy), Give Out Girls (Debbie), Monroe (Lizzie Clapham) and more.

She's also branched out into lots of film work too and has starred in such efforts as McQueen (Isabella Blow), Hector and the Search for Happiness (Pathetic Jane), The Infidel (Julie) and the criminally underrated Filth with James McAvoy.

Tracy-Ann Oberman attends The Casting Awards 2020 at The Ham Yard Hotel on February 11, 2020 in London, England.

Spotlighting Adeyinka Akinrinade

According to IMDb, Adeyinka first appeared on screens as recently as 2019 in the acclaimed series Top Boy.

She played the character of Tina Campbell in the gritty British crime drama but also starred in Temple on Sky with Mark Strong the very same year (she played Sally).

In Grantchester, she takes on the role of Sister Francis.

She's definitely an actress to keep an eye on, so it's worth giving her a follow on Twitter at @addielena; she currently has just under 2,000 followers. As for the future, she's landed the role of Izzy in the forthcoming drama film Body of Water, which is set to tell the story of a woman with an eating disorder.

you know how I’ll be spending valentines tomorrow?



watching my face on itv’s grantchester, sipping red wine straight from the bottle and being thankful. pic.twitter.com/dVeI1QQy6N — Adeyinka Akinrinade (@addielena) February 13, 2020

Sean Gilder drops in on ITV drama

In the role of Russell Finch, we have the great Sean Gilder.

He's just turned in a phenomenal performance as CS George Harris in the mini-series White House Farm, but that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Other TV highlights include Poldark (he played Tholly Tregirls), Penny Dreadful (Marshall Franklin Ostow), The Last Kingdom (Wulfhere) and Our Girl (Max Lane). However, Shameless fans will always champion him as Paddy Maguire!

The 55-year-old has been in some great films too, boasting parts in The Fall (Walt Purdy), 2004's King Arthur (Jols), Martin Scorsese's Gangs of New York (Rat Pit Game Master), Mike Bassett: England Manager (Independent Journalist) and Clio Barnard's 2013 masterpiece The Selfish Giant (Kitten).

