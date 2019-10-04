Who are Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s parents and partner? Her boyfriend is a fellow Team GB star!

Katarina Johnson-Thompson made heptathlon history in 2019 but what do we know about her out of the spotlight?

Katarina Johnson-Thompson had quite a successful 2019.

Not only did she blitz the field at the World Athletics Championships in the gruelling heptathlon event but she also earned herself a nomination for the 2019 Sports Personality of the Year award.

Now, Johnson-Thompson is kicking off her 2020 season at the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix and the 27-year-old Liverpudlian will no doubt be using the event as a stepping stone towards the Olympics in Tokyo later this year.

But besides from her prowess in the track and field events that she clearly excels in, what do we know about Katarina Johnson-Thompson away from the spotlight and out of the sporting arena?

ATHLETICS: Get to know Dina Asher-Smith: Parents, partner and family!

Get to know Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Katarina Johnson-Thompson was born in Woolton, in the southern suburbs of Liverpool, in January 1993.

In her youth, Katarina attended St Julie's Catholic High School in Woolton before moving on to Liverpool John Moores University.

The 27-year-old heptathlete made her first steps into the world of athletics when she joined the Liverpool Harriers and Athletics Club which she still represents to this day.

Katarina is best known for competing in the heptathlon, a gruelling multi-disciplined event which consists of seven events in total and is seen as one of the toughest challenges in athletics besides the decathlon.

The women's heptathlon consists of the following events:

100m hurdles High jump Shot put 200m Long jump Javelin 800m

Katarina has competed in official international competition since she 2009 when she was just 16.

In 2012, aged just 19, she represented Great Britain at the London Olympics but was outclassed by a more experienced field finished 14th.

At the Rio Olympics in 2016, Katarina managed a respectable 6th placed finish.

Since then, however, she's become a real force in her event with her World Champion status secured in Doha's 2019 Championships.

Who are her parents?

Katarina was brought up in Woolton by primarily by her mother Tracey while father Ricardo (Ricky) Thompson returned to his native Bahamas.

Despite living apart for most of their lives, Katarina and her father apparently shared a close relationship until he died in November 2017.

While her father was absent for most of her life, Katarina's mother Tracey, a dancer, has cheered her daughter on at every event she's competed in and was a driving force in the Liverpudlian's athletic upbringing and success.

Who is her partner?

Katarina is currently dating fellow Team GB athlete Andrew Pozzi who also competed in the 2019 World Athletics Championships.

The hurdler competed in the 110m men's hurdles event but was knocked out at the semi-final stage.

The pair have been dating since 2018.

View this post on Instagram ‍♀️‍♂️ A post shared by KJT (@johnsonthompson) on Jun 27, 2019 at 10:34am PDT

When to watch Katarina Johnson-Thompson next

Katarina Johnson-Thompson's next event is the Indoor Grand Prix in Glasgow, which takes place on February 15th, 2020.

The event will be broadcast on BBC One from 1:15pm until 4:30pm with Katarina Johnson-Thompson set to participate in the long jump event as part of her preparations for Tokyo 2020.