Get the inverted filter on TikTok and see what your face really looks like!

This TikTok filter shows us everything we didn't want to see in 2020.

Since it was first made available to users all over the world in 2017, TikTok has really taken hold. The video streaming and sharing network has been the springboard of a tonne of viral videos including Kylie Jenner's 'Rise and Shine'.

Rappers, celebrities and even world-renowned chefs have been known to use TikTok. In 2020, with the fast development of social media always just a few clicks away, you can pretty much be anyone you want online.

Now, there are some filters which really do us some favours in the selfie department, but there are others that really aren't confidence boosters.

Here's how to get the inverted filter on TikTok - see what your face really looks like!

What does the inverted filter do?

TikTok's inverted filter basically just flips the video you want to record.

Many users of the app have used the inverted filter with the front-facing camera. The image you see is said to be how everyone else sees you which has led some TikTok users to take to Twitter in despair.

One Twitter user wrote: "Since being told the inverted filter on tik tok is how people really see you I can’t stop looking at it. Like I’m genuinely disturbed at how much worse I look to other people than I already thought I did anyway why isn’t my face symmetrical... actually bothers me."

Just tried the inverted filter on TikTok and saw what others see when they look at me and

1) I’m really sad

2) I now get why I’m single

3) I’m low key crying at how ugly I am #TikTok pic.twitter.com/DOBeYETvS3 — Violettaaaaaa (@awkward_violet) October 22, 2019

TikTok: How to get the inverted filter

If you want to try out the inverted filter then you can do very easily.

Firstly, open the TikTok app. Although we're looking for the inverted filter, don't click on the 'filters' icon at the top of the screen.

Located left of the 'record' button, you should see the 'effects' tab.

Click on the 'effects' tab and scroll over the headings until you get to 'Face Filters'.

Here you'll find the inverted filter. For us the filter is the second icon in from the left and the third from the top.

The inverted filter icon is made up of two light blue arrows. Click on the icon and voila! you should be able to see your face inverted!

