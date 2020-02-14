Quick links

'Forgot we signed him': Some Villa fans respond to their 27-year-old's post on Twitter

John Verrall
Borja Baston of Swansea City applauds the fans at the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Swansea City at Griffin Park on December 26, 2019 in...
Aston Villa striker Borja Baston could make his debut for Dean Smith's side at the weekend.

Borja Baston of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Charlton Athletic at the Liberty Stadium on January 02, 2020 in Swansea, Wales.

Aston Villa striker Borja Baston appears to be looking forward to his potential debut at the weekend, with the deadline day signing set to be in Dean Smith’s squad to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Villa brought in Baston to add competition for places up-front over the rest of the campaign, as Wesley is out injured.

 

The Spanish striker posted a message simply saying ‘countdown’ on Twitter.

And Villa fans were quick to respond to their new signing’s post, ahead of what could be his first appearance for them.

Baston has much to prove at Villa, as his impact in English football hasn’t been particularly big since his move to Swansea City.

The Swans spent big on Baston back in 2016, but he only scored seven goals in 39 appearances for the Welsh outfit.

Baston will be hoping to score more prolifically with Villa, as he looks to fire them away from the drop zone.

Villa are currently in 17th place in the Premier League standings, just one point above the drop zone.

