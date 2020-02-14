'We'd agreed terms': Agent explains why £17m man's 2018 Crystal Palace move collapsed

Premier League outfit Crystal Palace backed out of a deal to bring Fenerbahce's Ozan Tufan to Selhurst Park and landed Alexander Sorloth instead.

Crystal Palace backed out of a deal to sign Fenerbahce enforcer Ozan Tufan, his agent has told Turkish Football, with the Eagles instead turning their focus to Alexander Sorloth.

With time ticking down on the final day of the January transfer window in 2018, Roy Hodgson’s side suddenly found themselves in the market for a new centre-forward.

But it’s fair to say a deal to bring Sorloth to Selhurst Park, for a cool £9 million, backfired. The Norway striker managed a grand total of no goals in 16 Premier League games for Crystal Palace and now finds himself on loan in Turkey with Trabzonspor.

And, just to make the situation even more frustrating for Palace fans, it transpires that they missed out on the chance to sign one of Turkey’s top midfielders in order to prioritise Sorloth.

“We had agreed terms with Crystal Palace. We brought his plane ticket and were ready to go,” Uktu Ceniklisaid.

“It was transfer deadline day, we was watching the Palace game together and was going to fly to London afterward.Sakho got injured during the game and we got a message in the morning from Palace that the move was off because they had to sign a striker.

“And that is when they brought in Sorloth.”

Two years on, Tufan is still on Crystal Palace’s radar, according to Fotospor. These days, however, a 24-year-old who has enjoyed the best season of his career at Fenerbahce is also a target for Leicester City, with his price-tag soaring to £17 million as a result.

You can’t blame The Eagles from prioritising a striker on that fateful January night in 2018, with Christian Benteke’s confidence draining at an alarming rate. Clearly, though, Sorloth wasn’t the man for the job.