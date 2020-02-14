Report: PL club believe they can sign Tottenham player; he's a boyhood fan

Jose Mourinho could potentially lose Eric Dier to old employers Manchester United with the Spurs midfield a boyhood fan of the Premier League giants.

Tottenham Hotspur are open to the idea of selling Eric Dier this summer and a long-awaited move to Manchester United is once again on the cards, according to the Daily Star.

On paper at least, the England international looked a perfect fit for a coach like Jose Mourinho, who prefers strength over skill at the heart of his midfield.

But, while the Spurs boss has given Dier plenty of game time since replacing Mauricio Pochettino in the Autumn, it’s fair to say the 26-year-old’s performances have left a lot to be desired.

Dier’s decline over the last two years or so has been remarkable and, while Mourinho’s arrival re-energised the likes of Deli Alli, the former Everton youngster still looks sluggish and yard or two off the pace.

According to the Mail, Tottenham are now planning to sell Dier with his contract set to expire in 2021. Chairman Daniel Levy understandably wants to avoid a repeat of the situation which saw Christian Eriksen sold to Inter Milan for a fraction of his market value, with the Dane just a few months away from free agency.

A Manchester United side who were planning a £50 million bid for Dier when Mourinho was at the helm are still interested, according to the Star, with a move to Old Trafford likely to appeal to player who grew up with a red devil on his chest.

What’s more, United apparently believe that Spurs could be tempted to cash in. Yet, with Dier spending the last 12 months or so appearing to play with a lather of treacle on his boots, this doesn’t exactly look like the solution to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield problem.