Report: Everton, West Ham and Leicester want 16-goal sensation compared to Robben

AZ Alkmaar winger Oussama Idrissi has been outstanding in the Eredivisie - will he follow Hakim Ziyech to the Premier League?

AZ Alkmaar sensation Oussama Idrissi is attracting interest from all over Europe with Calciomercato reporting that Leicester City, Everton and West Ham are battling Italian giants Roma for his sought-after signature.

Imagine if Arjen Robben preferred his right foot rather than his left. That should give you some idea of what to expect from arguably the Eredivisie’s most in-form attacker.

Every right-back in the league knows exactly what Idrissi is going to do. Stopping him from doing it, however, is another matter entirely.

With 16 goals and eight assists in all competition from the left wing, the Morocco international has been nigh-on unplayable all season long with his sensational display in the recent 4-0 thrashing of RKC Waalwijk reminiscent the days when Robben still had hair on his head.

Calciomercato reports that Idrissi’s exceptional form has caught the eye of three Premier League clubs, however, and it seems that the former Groningen man could soon be following in Hakim Ziyech’s footsteps.

Marcel Brands, Everton’s Dutch director of football, will know Idrissi well form his time at PSV Eindhoven and his presence at Goodison Park could give The Toffees the edge over rival suitors West Ham and Leicester.

Furthermore, Carlo Ancelotti seems to have an affinity with exciting wide-forwards. Richarlison, Bernard and Theo Walcott have stepped up notably since the Italian took over at Goodison, while Angel di Maria, Florent Malouda and Lorenzo Insigne played some of the best football of their career under one of Europe’s most respected tacticians.

"I played at Groningen, the club where Arjen Robben started his career," Idrissi told Voetbal Flitsen of those comparisons back in 2017.

"When I started, I had a lot of similarities with him and people called me the Moroccan Robben. It's special to be compared to a great player like him."