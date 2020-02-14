Quick links

Report: Everton, West Ham and Leicester want 16-goal sensation compared to Robben

Danny Owen
Arjen Robben of the Netherlands celebrates scoring his teams first goal of the game during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier between the Netherlands and Luxembourg held at De Kuip or...
AZ Alkmaar winger Oussama Idrissi has been outstanding in the Eredivisie - will he follow Hakim Ziyech to the Premier League?

Myron Boadu of AZ Alkmaar, Oussama Idrissi of AZ Alkmaar during the Dutch Eredivisie match between SC Heerenveen v AZ Alkmaar at the Abe Lenstra Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Heerenveen...

AZ Alkmaar sensation Oussama Idrissi is attracting interest from all over Europe with Calciomercato reporting that Leicester City, Everton and West Ham are battling Italian giants Roma for his sought-after signature.

Imagine if Arjen Robben preferred his right foot rather than his left. That should give you some idea of what to expect from arguably the Eredivisie’s most in-form attacker.

Every right-back in the league knows exactly what Idrissi is going to do. Stopping him from doing it, however, is another matter entirely.

 

With 16 goals and eight assists in all competition from the left wing, the Morocco international has been nigh-on unplayable all season long with his sensational display in the recent 4-0 thrashing of RKC Waalwijk reminiscent the days when Robben still had hair on his head.

Calciomercato reports that Idrissi’s exceptional form has caught the eye of three Premier League clubs, however, and it seems that the former Groningen man could soon be following in Hakim Ziyech’s footsteps.

Marcel Brands, Everton’s Dutch director of football, will know Idrissi well form his time at PSV Eindhoven and his presence at Goodison Park could give The Toffees the edge over rival suitors West Ham and Leicester.

(L-R) Robin Schouten of NAC Breda, Oussama Idrissi of AZ Alkmaar during the Toto KNVB Cup quarter final match between AZ Alkmaar and NAC Breda at the AFAS stadium on February 12, 2020 in...

Furthermore, Carlo Ancelotti seems to have an affinity with exciting wide-forwards. Richarlison, Bernard and Theo Walcott have stepped up notably since the Italian took over at Goodison, while Angel di Maria, Florent Malouda and Lorenzo Insigne played some of the best football of their career under one of Europe’s most respected tacticians.

"I played at Groningen, the club where Arjen Robben started his career," Idrissi told Voetbal Flitsen of those comparisons back in 2017.

"When I started, I had a lot of similarities with him and people called me the Moroccan Robben. It's special to be compared to a great player like him."

Arjen Robben poses for a picture with the Bundesliga trophy and the DFB cup during an event at FCB Erlebniswelt on May 28, 2019 in Munich, Germany.

Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

