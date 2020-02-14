Report: Aston Villa could pay £15m to sign PL rivals' big-money flop

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Alexander Sorloth, despite his dreadful record in the Premier League with Crystal Palace.

Aston Villa could be willing to invest £15 million in Alexander Sorloth, according to Voetbal Nieuws, with Crystal Palace in line to make a substantial profit on a striker who flopped at Selhurst Park.

Depending on who you ask, a rangy Norway international is either one of the most disappointing signings in Palace’s recent history or a striker with plenty of potential who was never really given a fair crack of the whip under Roy Hodgson.

A tally of zero goals in 16 Premier League games is rather damning but statistics, as we all know can be misleading. Sorloth only started four of those 16 matches, with each appearance averaging just 33 minutes.

The 24-year-old has shown a consistently goal-shy Palace what they are missing on loan at Trabzonspor this season, netting 21 times in 32 games in all competitions for the Super Lig outfit.

And, according to Voetbal Nieuws, Aston Villa are willing to offer Sorloth a second chance in England while offering Crystal Palace the chance to make a healthy £6 million profit on a man who rocked up at Selhurst Park on deadline-day two years ago.

Standing at 6ft 5ins, the former Midtjylland ace is the kind of targetman who could thrive at Villa Park. Like Mbwanna Samatta and Wesley Moraes, the two other strikers Villa have signed since their 2019 promotion, Sorloth is a real presence in the penalty area who thrives on service from out wide.

Given that Dean Smith has Jack Grealish, Conor Hourihane, Matt Target, Ahmed Elmohamady and co providing the ammunition, there is no reason why Sorloth cannot make up for lost time in the Midlands.