Mikel Arteta explains why one Arsenal player is 'very disappointed'

Premier League giants Arsenal signed Cedric Soares on loan from Southampton in January but he is yet to make his Gunners debut.

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Southampton loanee Cedric Soares is ‘very disappointed’ with his injury-hit start to life at the Emirates, in quotes reported by the club’s official website.

On the final day of the January transfer window, The Gunners completed one of the month’s most surprising transfers.

Portugal international Cedric headed to North London on loan until the end of the season, with Arsenal holding the option to sign the experienced defender permanently for a fee of £5 million in the summer.

Head coach Mikel Arteta had made no secret of his desire to add depth at full-back but it wasn’t as if Cedric was arriving on the back of an impressive run of form on the South Coast. The 28-year-old had fallen out of favour under Ralph Hasenhuttl and, furthermore, he was in the midst of a knee problem which is expected to keep him out until the spring.

“He is very disappointed because when you join a new club you want to make an impression straight away,” Arteta has admitted about a player who will miss Sunday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United.

“He had an issue in his knee, it is not completely healed yet and he hasn’t been training with us so I expect him to be back in the next couple of weeks but I can’t give you a date.”

Arsenal have a rather damning history when it comes to January loan signings. And, with Cedric stuck on the treatment table, rather unfavourable comparisons with Denis Suarez and Kim Kallstrom are already coming to mind.