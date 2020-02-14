'Looking for more': Kris Boyd says he has been underwhelmed by Rangers player

Steven Gerrard's Rangers are now well behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table with Ryan Kent struggling for form of late.

Rangers legend Kris Boyd has challenged Ryan Kent to step up with the £7 million winger enduring a mixed season under Steven Gerrard so far, speaking on Sky Sports’ The Debate (13 February, 10:00pm).

After a superb loan spell in the blue half of Glasgow in 2018/19, the Gers jumped at the chance to snap up a Liverpool-owned speed-machine on a permanent basis.

Kent set Rangers back an eye-watering £7 million, according to the Record, with Tore Andre Flo the only player in the club’s history who cost more.

The 23-year-old has flattered to deceive in recent months, however. That stunning double against Hamilton back in November, which included a thunderbolt shot into the top corner from 25 yards, has proved to be something of an anomaly, although a tally of six goals is not to be sniffed at.

And Boyd is expecting more for a player with his price-tag.

"For me, you're looking for more from people like Ryan Kent. I think he's got one assist all season!" said the Scottish Premiership's all-time record goal-scorer.

"£7 million, its a lot of money. Yeah, (he's scored) six goals, but Celtic have got goals, creativity and assists all over the pitch. Rangers have been relying on one or two people and I think now it's caught up with them."

In Kent’s defence, he did endure an injury-hit start to the season. And hamstring problems are particularly grating for players who, like the Anfield academy graduate, relies so heavily on his pace.

Furthermore, young wingers are not exactly renowned for their reliable end product. Kent has time on his side and Gerrard will give him plenty of opportunities to iron out those kinks in the months and years ahead.

In two years time, Rangers fans everywhere could be lauding a brilliant bit of business.