'Interesting': Reported £17m Arsenal target believes he's perfect for the Premier League

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have reportedly been sending scouts to watch Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga hero Kevin Volland.

Kevin Volland believes he would be a perfect fit for the pace and power of the Premier League amid speculation linking the Bayer Leverkusen forward with Arsenal, speaking to Sport1.

He may not be a Jadon Sancho, a Serge Gnabry or a Timo Werner but Volland’s ability should not be underestimated.

The former Hoffenheim star has been one of the Bundesliga’s most consistently impressive forwards in the last five years or so, taking his game to a whole new level since he became Leverkusen’s £17 million record signing in 2016.

Sky report that a rather shot-shy Arsenal side have identified Volland as a potential solution to their recent attacking impotence, having sent scouts over to Germany to watch the 27-year-old in action.

And Volland, it seems, would not be averse to the idea of testing himself in England after spending his entire career to date in his homeland.

"The Premier League is a very interesting league for me. The pace is extremely high, and the league requires a lot of running. That would suit me. But you never know what will happen," said Volland, who is due to become a free agent in 2021.

Interestingly, Volland recently dropped his long-serving agent to link up with the ISMG agency – a group who are renowned for taking some of the Bundesliga’s biggest talents to the Premier League. ISMG were behind Sead Kolasinac’s move from Schalke to Arsenal three years ago.

Volland has produced 11 goals this season, including two in last weekend’s thrilling 4-3 triumph over Borussia Dortmund. A Germany international with a penchant for cutting in form the right onto his lethal left foot, this ongoing speculation doesn’t bode well for the already out-of-favour Nicolas Pepe.