Gerrard's former teammate says he nearly joined Rangers in 2007 before £3.25m move

Paul Konchesky joined Fulham from Premier League rivals West Ham United after a move to Scottish Premiership giants Rangers failed to materialise.

Former England international Paul Konchesky admitted that he was close to signing for Rangers before putting pen to paper with Fulham, speaking to Jim White on talkSPORT (13 February, 12.40pm).

In July 2007, one of the Premier League’s top left-backs made a short switch across London. After falling out of favour under Alan Curbishley at West Ham, Konchesky was snapped up by local rivals Fulham for a bargain fee of £3.25 million.

But in an alternative universe, man who would go on to spend his entire career in England could have lifted a Premiership title or two in the royal blue of Rangers rather than help unfancied Fulham stun the watching world during that memorable run to the Europa League final.

“I was at West Ham, Curbishley came in and for whatever reason it didn’t work out,” the now-38-year-old Konchesky, who played alongside Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard for Liverpool and England, explains. “I went up to Murrayfield for three days. It didn’t happen and I went to Fulham instead.

“It took my breath away (at Rangers). A little bit,” he added, when asked if he regrets his failure to secure a move to one of Europe’s best supported clubs.

With Konchesky’s time at the top level having come to an end long ago, a man with two England caps on his CV continues to be unfairly judged by that ill-fated spell at a crisis-ridden Liverpool during Roy Hodgson’s miserable spell at Anfield.

At his best, Konchesky was an excellent defender with an eye for a pinpoint cross who remains very well respected at many of his former clubs. And, if it wasn’t for that pesky Ashley Cole, the Barking-born ace might have been a Three Lions regular for the best part of a decade.