Quick links

Rangers

Fulham

West Ham United

Premier League

Scottish Premiership

Gerrard's former teammate says he nearly joined Rangers in 2007 before £3.25m move

Danny Owen
A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Paul Konchesky joined Fulham from Premier League rivals West Ham United after a move to Scottish Premiership giants Rangers failed to materialise.

Action picture of Paul konchesky of England during the Star Sixes match between the rest of the world and Northern Ireland at The SSE Hydro on January 4, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Former England international Paul Konchesky admitted that he was close to signing for Rangers before putting pen to paper with Fulham, speaking to Jim White on talkSPORT (13 February, 12.40pm).

In July 2007, one of the Premier League’s top left-backs made a short switch across London. After falling out of favour under Alan Curbishley at West Ham, Konchesky was snapped up by local rivals Fulham for a bargain fee of £3.25 million.

Subscribe

But in an alternative universe, man who would go on to spend his entire career in England could have lifted a Premiership title or two in the royal blue of Rangers rather than help unfancied Fulham stun the watching world during that memorable run to the Europa League final.

 

“I was at West Ham, Curbishley came in and for whatever reason it didn’t work out,” the now-38-year-old Konchesky, who played alongside Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard for Liverpool and England, explains. “I went up to Murrayfield for three days. It didn’t happen and I went to Fulham instead.

“It took my breath away (at Rangers). A little bit,” he added, when asked if he regrets his failure to secure a move to one of Europe’s best supported clubs.

Clint Dempsey (L) of Fulham celebrates scoring with Paul Konchesky during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second leg match between Fulham and Juventus at Craven Cottage on March 18,...

With Konchesky’s time at the top level having come to an end long ago, a man with two England caps on his CV continues to be unfairly judged by that ill-fated spell at a crisis-ridden Liverpool during Roy Hodgson’s miserable spell at Anfield.

At his best, Konchesky was an excellent defender with an eye for a pinpoint cross who remains very well respected at many of his former clubs. And, if it wasn’t for that pesky Ashley Cole, the Barking-born ace might have been a Three Lions regular for the best part of a decade.

Premier League Championship, season 2005-2006: Paul Konchesky (West Ham).

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch