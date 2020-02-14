'A big frustration': Steve Bruce admits he is worried about Newcastle player

Newcastle United face a tough Premier League trip to Arsenal on Sunday but Andy Carroll will be missing against Mikel Arteta's side.

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has admitted that he is concerned about Andy Carroll’s ongoing injury problems with the striker set to miss this weekend’s Premier League clash against Arsenal, while speaking to the Northern Echo.

The Magpies knew the risks when they brought a prodigal son back to the North East during the summer transfer window.

Carroll had started just ten Premier League games in his final two seasons at West Ham after all.

And in total, one of English football’s lost talents has not stared more than 20 league matches in a single campaign since 2012/13, when the Hammers were still at Upton Park with Carlton Cole, Marouane Chamakh and Jussi Jaaskelainen clad in claret and blue.

And, true to form, a man whose creaking limbs have undermined his undoubted talents is once again stuck on the treatment table with his month-long absence due to continue when Newcastle travel to North London on Sunday.

“Andy is still not right, which is a concern for us going forward. We don’t think it’s serious with Andy. Thankfully, it’s not his ankle, but with the hip flexor problem, he gets to a certain level with his rehabilitation and he’s still not right,” Bruce bemoaned.

“It’s a big frustration. There was a time before Christmas where he started a few games and that’s exactly why we brought him into the club.

“Unfortunately. he’s picked up this injury, which has drifted into five or six weeks when we expected it to be ten days. We’re not putting a timescale on it now, it’s just the way it is.”

Carroll, in the first half of the season at least, had started to really make a difference in black and white once again.

The giant centre-forward has failed to score in 14 games since his return to Newcastle but a tally of four assists highlights what he brings to a Magpies side who are suffering from a chronic lack of creativity and cutting edge in the final third.