‘Danny Rose went to Sunderland’: Some Tottenham fans respond to loaned-out 22-year-old’s tweet

Kyle Walker-Peters is on loan at Southampton from Tottenham Hotspur.
Tottenham Hotspur fans have responded to Kyle Walker-Peters’s post on Twitter, as the youngster prepares for Southampton’s match against Burnley this weekend.
Walker-Peters joined Southampton on loan from Premier League rivals Tottenham in the January transfer window until the end of the season.
The 22-year-old right-back will hope to be part of the Saints’ team for the Premier League game against Burnley at St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The English defender has posted a tweet looking forward to the game, and some Tottenham fans have responded to his message, as shown below.
Back to work! Looking forward to the weekend now #SaintsFC pic.twitter.com/Hz682NXpz3— Kyle Walker-Peters (@KWPeters) February 13, 2020
You're more than good enough to get in the spurs team. Go prove it at saints and leave Mourinho with no choice next season.— Rob Keeling (@CurseRob) February 13, 2020
Danny Rose went to Sunderland and look how his career went. You can do the same!!— #FoythTurn (@MarkTho91202887) February 13, 2020
You a goalkeeper now chief? Good luck either way!— Sarcastic Spurs (@1882_nickolaj) February 13, 2020
Go on Kyle spurs fans know your quality. Be aggressive and do what you do best, put good quality balls into the box!— Pablo (@yngchipps) February 13, 2020
Good luck but hope you come back to Spurs soon— Andy (@Suffolk_Shadow) February 13, 2020
Good luck Kyle, you deserve it!— Muller A. Norbert (@drnorbertm) February 13, 2020
Kyle please smash it there and show @SpursOfficial and Jose what you can really do when given a fair chance. Would love for you to really push @Serge_aurier as our number 1 RB next season. We can all see you’ve got it in you.— James (@JimboGrill5000) February 13, 2020
Let’s go Kyle! So looking forward to seeing you play for us— the girl who lived (@DWTheDoctor) February 13, 2020
Come back stronger KWP, we know you can do it!— Malaysia Spurs (@MalaysiaSpurs) February 14, 2020
Progressing at Southampton
Walker-Peters is a very talented and promising young right-back who can only get better during his loan spell at Southampton.
If the 22-year-old gets to play regular first-team football in the coming weeks and months, then he will come back to Spurs a better and more developed player, and that will help him establish himself as a key figure in head coach Jose Mourinho’s team next season.
