‘Danny Rose went to Sunderland’: Some Tottenham fans respond to loaned-out 22-year-old’s tweet

Kyle Walker-Peters is on loan at Southampton from Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have responded to Kyle Walker-Peters’s post on Twitter, as the youngster prepares for Southampton’s match against Burnley this weekend.

Walker-Peters joined Southampton on loan from Premier League rivals Tottenham in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old right-back will hope to be part of the Saints’ team for the Premier League game against Burnley at St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The English defender has posted a tweet looking forward to the game, and some Tottenham fans have responded to his message, as shown below.

Back to work! Looking forward to the weekend now #SaintsFC pic.twitter.com/Hz682NXpz3 — Kyle Walker-Peters (@KWPeters) February 13, 2020

You're more than good enough to get in the spurs team. Go prove it at saints and leave Mourinho with no choice next season. — Rob Keeling (@CurseRob) February 13, 2020

Danny Rose went to Sunderland and look how his career went. You can do the same!! — #FoythTurn (@MarkTho91202887) February 13, 2020

You a goalkeeper now chief? Good luck either way! — Sarcastic Spurs (@1882_nickolaj) February 13, 2020

Go on Kyle spurs fans know your quality. Be aggressive and do what you do best, put good quality balls into the box! — Pablo (@yngchipps) February 13, 2020

Good luck but hope you come back to Spurs soon — Andy (@Suffolk_Shadow) February 13, 2020

Good luck Kyle, you deserve it! — Muller A. Norbert (@drnorbertm) February 13, 2020

Kyle please smash it there and show @SpursOfficial and Jose what you can really do when given a fair chance. Would love for you to really push @Serge_aurier as our number 1 RB next season. We can all see you’ve got it in you. — James (@JimboGrill5000) February 13, 2020

Let’s go Kyle! So looking forward to seeing you play for us — the girl who lived (@DWTheDoctor) February 13, 2020

Come back stronger KWP, we know you can do it! — Malaysia Spurs (@MalaysiaSpurs) February 14, 2020

Progressing at Southampton

Walker-Peters is a very talented and promising young right-back who can only get better during his loan spell at Southampton.

If the 22-year-old gets to play regular first-team football in the coming weeks and months, then he will come back to Spurs a better and more developed player, and that will help him establish himself as a key figure in head coach Jose Mourinho’s team next season.