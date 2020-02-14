Quick links

‘Danny Rose went to Sunderland’: Some Tottenham fans respond to loaned-out 22-year-old’s tweet

Subhankar Mondal
Michael Obafemi (L) and Kyle Walker-Peters jump during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on January 30, 2020 in Southampton, England.
Kyle Walker-Peters is on loan at Southampton from Tottenham Hotspur.

Kyle Walker-Peters during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on February 04, 2020 in Southampton, England.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have responded to Kyle Walker-Peters’s post on Twitter, as the youngster prepares for Southampton’s match against Burnley this weekend.

Walker-Peters joined Southampton on loan from Premier League rivals Tottenham in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

 

The 22-year-old right-back will hope to be part of the Saints’ team for the Premier League game against Burnley at St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The English defender has posted a tweet looking forward to the game, and some Tottenham fans have responded to his message, as shown below.

Progressing at Southampton

Walker-Peters is a very talented and promising young right-back who can only get better during his loan spell at Southampton.

If the 22-year-old gets to play regular first-team football in the coming weeks and months, then he will come back to Spurs a better and more developed player, and that will help him establish himself as a key figure in head coach Jose Mourinho’s team next season.

Kyle Walker-Peters kicks the ball during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on January 30, 2020 in Southampton, England.

Subhankar Mondal

