'Come back to Arsenal': Some Gunners fans urge Wenger signing to return on Twitter

Arsenal saw Aaron Ramsey leave them to join Juventus in the summer.

Arsenal fans have urged Aaron Ramsey to come back after his latest message on social media website Twitter.

Ramsey played for Juventus last night, as they drew 1-1 with AC Milan in the Coppa Italia, but the Welshman didn’t manage to put in a particularly impressive display.

That has been the story of Ramsey’s time at Juve, since he Arsenal for them in the summer.

There have already been suggestions that the central midfielder could be sold in the summer by Tuttosport, and some Arsenal supporters are desperately hoping that Ramsey will return to the Emirates Stadium.

Come back to Arsenal buddy... We need you pic.twitter.com/h7cOhliQ2H — itsJoel (@Joel_Thom7) February 13, 2020

Come back to Arsenal pic.twitter.com/sf9TndNYVM — Aziiz (@iiaziiz9) February 13, 2020

Ramsey is on huge wages at Juve so would surely have to take a pay cut if he was to return to Arsenal.

The 29-year-old could be suited to Mikel Arteta’s system though, and he would help boost the Gunners’ midfield options.

Ramsey could play alongside the likes of Granit Xhaka or Mateo Guendouzi in Arsenal’s midfield, or he could even take up a more advanced role.