Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

'Come back to Arsenal': Some Gunners fans urge Wenger signing to return on Twitter

John Verrall
Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 28, 2018 in St Albans, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal saw Aaron Ramsey leave them to join Juventus in the summer.

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Watford FC at Emirates Stadium on September 29, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

Arsenal fans have urged Aaron Ramsey to come back after his latest message on social media website Twitter.

Ramsey played for Juventus last night, as they drew 1-1 with AC Milan in the Coppa Italia, but the Welshman didn’t manage to put in a particularly impressive display.

 

That has been the story of Ramsey’s time at Juve, since he Arsenal for them in the summer.

There have already been suggestions that the central midfielder could be sold in the summer by Tuttosport, and some Arsenal supporters are desperately hoping that Ramsey will return to the Emirates Stadium.

Ramsey is on huge wages at Juve so would surely have to take a pay cut if he was to return to Arsenal.

The 29-year-old could be suited to Mikel Arteta’s system though, and he would help boost the Gunners’ midfield options.

Ramsey could play alongside the likes of Granit Xhaka or Mateo Guendouzi in Arsenal’s midfield, or he could even take up a more advanced role.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch