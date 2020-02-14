Carragher thinks Liverpool have been linked with a bargain signing

Liverpool are said to be interested in Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.

Jamie Carragher has told the Daily Mail that Jadon Sancho could end up being a bargain signing for Liverpool.

Sancho has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield in recent times, with the Daily Mail suggesting that Liverpool have told Borussia Dortmund that they are interested in the England international.

Sancho looks set to be one of the most in-demand players of the summer, with a host of Premier League sides looking at him.

And Carragher feels that whoever gets Sancho could be picking up a bargain buy, even if he costs £100 million (Daily Mail).

"I think he'll have his pick of top clubs in the Premier League, and though the fee may look eye-watering, I think it'll be one of them that over time will look cheap,” Carragher said.

“You're going to get a good player for 10 years there if you keep him at your club.

"If you think about the development of Raheem Sterling at Manchester City, it feels like something similar could happen. It feels like he could be the next Raheem Sterling in terms of goals and assists numbers.”

Sancho has already provided 12 goals and claimed 13 assists in just 19 Bundesliga games this term.

If he could recreate those sort of figures in a Liverpool shirt then he would make Jurgen Klopp’s side even more dangerous.

Liverpool hardly spent any money last summer, so it is thought that they would have the funds to meet Sancho’s asking price.

And if the jet-heeled winger does arrive at Anfield before next season he would be a hugely exciting addition to their squad.