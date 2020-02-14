Bruce claims there's one Newcastle player he thinks is really starting to improve

Newcastle United striker Joelinton has still only got one Premier League goal to his name since moving to St. James' Park.

Steve Bruce has told the Northern Echo that he thinks Newcastle United striker Joelinton is showing signs of improvement now.

Joelinton has had a difficult first season at Newcastle, and still only has one goal to his name in the Premier League.

The Brazilian forward did score in Newcastle’s most recent match, which they won 3-2 against Oxford United in the FA Cup though.

And Bruce feels that Joelinton is progressing well in a Newcastle shirt, despite some criticism being directed at him.

“Joelinton’s was just a knock,” Bruce said. “He’s okay. It was a knock, but no fracture. He trains and plays every day. He scored a good goal against Oxford, he’s only a young lad, I’m sure he will still progress. He never shies away. There’s signs of improvement and that he’s used to playing in England.”

Bruce has shown great faith in Joelinton this term, but the striker is yet to really reward his manager’s patience.

Newcastle really need to find a potent scorer, as Joelinton is not their only striker to have struggled.

Andy Carroll, Yoshinori Muto and Dwight Gayle have all failed to hit the back of the net this term, with Newcastle’s main strength their ability to defend.

Bruce’s side currently sit in 12th place in the Premier League table, seven points above the drop zone.