Bielsa suggests that 20-year-old youngster is now ready to feature for Leeds

Marcelo Bielsa has suggested that Ivan Poveda does not need any more 'adaptation' to be ready to play for Leeds United.

Marcelo Bielsa has suggested to Leeds Live that he thinks that Ivan Poveda is ready to play for Leeds United now.

Leeds only signed Poveda from Manchester City in January, and he is yet to be handed his debut.

The youngster has been on Leeds’ substitutes’ bench, but has dropped into their under-23 side more recently.

The Spaniard has been looking to get up to speed with Leeds’ demands, with Bielsa always taking his time with new signings.

 

The Argentine boss has frustrated some Leeds fans with his failure to start Jean-Kevin Augustin, who he feels isn’t fit enough to start.

But Bielsa has suggested that Poveda is gaining fitness much more quickly than the French striker, and has suggested that he is fully adjusted to the role that he will play at Elland Road.

“It’s a different situation. Poveda is a player who gets his physical fitness quicker,” Bielsa said.

“He’s a light player with a lot of technical resources. He played one position where those skills, those specific things, are important.

“He plays as a winger and he has to attack and defend as a full-back. In this sense, he doesn’t need any adaptation.”

Bielsa’s comments certainly suggest that Poveda could have a role to play sooner rather than later at Leeds.

The Whites need a spark to reignite their season, after what has been a difficult run of games.

Leeds have won just once in their last 12 outings, and now only goal difference keeps them inside the automatic promotion places.

