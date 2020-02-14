Quick links

BBC pundit expects Celtic to sell Arsenal-linked attacker

Shane Callaghan
Odsonne Edouard of Celtic celebrates with the fans after he scores his sides first goal but is given a yellow card for causing a pitch invasion during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership...
Celtic and Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have big assets who the pundit says they could sell.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic is seen during a training session at Lennoxtown Training Centre on April 27, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Tam McManus believes that reported Arsenal target Odsonne Edouard will leave Celtic this summer.

The Gunners might need a new marksman in time for the 2020-21 season amid doubts about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's long-term future in North London.

According to The Daily Mail, the Celtic striker is on Arsenal's radar after netting 20 Premiership goals this season so far.

And former Hibernian ace McManus is confident that the Hoops hitman - and Rangers' Alfredo Morelos - will be leaving Glasgow during the summer window.

 

He told PLZ Soccer: "I don't think Celtic will let Edouard's contract run out and lose him for nothing. In the summer I think both he and Alfredo Morelos, there will be big clubs in for them.

"They're different types of players. Morelos would suit a lower half team where he's up front himself and can create things for himself. Edouard maybe a better side with better players round about him.

"I think both players will be in demand and I think both will go in the summer, personally."

It's clear that both Edouard and the Rangers star are out-growing Scottish football.

This season, the lethal duo have managed well over 50 goals between them and, being young, it seems unlikely that the Gers and Celtic will be able to keep them beyond the summer.

But you wonder whether bigger sides than Arsenal may be interested in Edouard. The Gunners are a very big club historically, but they sit 10th in the Premier League table and may not have European football to offer next term.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic in action during the Betfred Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on December 2, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

