BBC pundit expects Celtic to sell Arsenal-linked attacker

Celtic and Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have big assets who the pundit says they could sell.

Tam McManus believes that reported Arsenal target Odsonne Edouard will leave Celtic this summer.

The Gunners might need a new marksman in time for the 2020-21 season amid doubts about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's long-term future in North London.

According to The Daily Mail, the Celtic striker is on Arsenal's radar after netting 20 Premiership goals this season so far.

And former Hibernian ace McManus is confident that the Hoops hitman - and Rangers' Alfredo Morelos - will be leaving Glasgow during the summer window.

He told PLZ Soccer: "I don't think Celtic will let Edouard's contract run out and lose him for nothing. In the summer I think both he and Alfredo Morelos, there will be big clubs in for them.

"They're different types of players. Morelos would suit a lower half team where he's up front himself and can create things for himself. Edouard maybe a better side with better players round about him.

"I think both players will be in demand and I think both will go in the summer, personally."

It's clear that both Edouard and the Rangers star are out-growing Scottish football.

This season, the lethal duo have managed well over 50 goals between them and, being young, it seems unlikely that the Gers and Celtic will be able to keep them beyond the summer.

But you wonder whether bigger sides than Arsenal may be interested in Edouard. The Gunners are a very big club historically, but they sit 10th in the Premier League table and may not have European football to offer next term.