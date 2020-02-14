Quick links

Andy Walker claims Rangers only have one option over Gerrard's future now

John Verrall
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard's Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have fallen well behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership standings.

Andy Walker has told Sky Sports that Rangers simply have to stick by Steven Gerrard, even if they don’t catch Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race this season.

Rangers have slipped off the pace in recent weeks, and sunk 10 points behind Celtic in the league standings.

Gerrard is now under some pressure at Ibrox, with fans understandably disappointed with their side’s failure to keep pace with their main rivals.

But Walker thinks that Rangers' only option is to back Gerrard and hand him more funds to spend at the end of the season.

 

"If Rangers want to improve they have to stick by Steven Gerrard and they have to give him a bit of money to spend,” Walker said.

“Rangers need more quality, the type of quality and strength in depth that Celtic have.

“I think if Rangers want to match Celtic they have to stick by Steven Gerrard and give him money to get more quality in.”

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Scottish Cup fourth round match between Rangers and Stranraer FC at Ibrox Stadium on January 17, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers have won just two of their last five league games, while Celtic have been in great form, which has allowed Neil Lennon’s side to pull away.

When Rangers won the most recent Old-Firm derby there was genuine hope that they could end Celtic’s dominance, but the gruelling demands of the season seem to have caught up with the Light Blues now.

Rangers were beaten 2-1 by Kilmarnock in midweek, which could end their hopes of stopping Celtic from winning nine league titles in a row.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

