What story will Aladdin 2 tell? 2022 could see the return of Jafar!

A sequel to 2019's live-action Aladdin film is reportedly in the works!

Disney's recent craze of re-releasing every film they've ever made but in live-action (or photorealistic CGI in the cases of The Jungle Book and The Lion King) doesn't look like it'll be slowing down any time soon.

The year 2019 saw an astonishing four classic Disney films re-imagined in live-action form: Dumbo, The Lion King, Lady and the Tramp (on Disney+) and, of course, Aladdin.

It has now been revealed, in February 2020, that the live-action Aladdin film is now set to get a sequel, with Guy Ritchie reportedly returning to direct and Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott and Will Smith all expected to reprise their roles as well.

One tiny detail we don't know about the film is what story it will tell, but given the fact that the original animated Aladdin got two sequels back in the 1990s, there's plenty of source material available if Disney wanted to adapt one of those.

Aladdin: The Return of Jafar

The first of Aladdin's animated sequels came in the form of 1994's The Return of Jafar which, as we're sure you can guess, saw the menacing meanie return, this time with the powers of a genie.

According to We Got This Covered in the summer of 2019, Disney already had plans for an Aladdin sequel and were touting it to be a remake of 1994's The Return of Jafar.

Let's hope if this is the case, Will Smith isn't replaced by Dan Castellaneta (the voice of Homer Simpson) as Robin Williams was in the original version of The Return of Jafar.

Aladdin and the King of Thieves

A report from The Hollywood Reporter on February 12th suggests that Disney are supposedly looking at adapting a tale from One Thousand and One Nights, a collection of Middle Eastern folk tales and legends which also includes Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves and Sinbad the Sailor.

If Disney were to go for Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves as their reference, this would effectively be a remake of the second animated Aladdin sequel, Aladdin and the King of Thieves, which saw Aladdin introduced to his father, Cassim, who led the infamous band of thieves.

Something new

It's also possible that Disney could ditch both of these previous films in favour of telling a completely new and original story but given the fact they keep on remaking their classic films, it's almost certain that the live-action Aladdin sequel will be centred around The Return of Jafar, Aladdin and the King of Thieves or even take elements from both of them.



Either way, we'll likely find out more between now and the Aladdin sequel's release.

The release date for live-action Aladdin 2 has not yet been confirmed but on May 27th, 2022, Disney have a slot open for a live-action film and, as the 2019 Aladdin released on May 24th, it would be no surprise if Aladdin 2's release date was also pencilled in for May.