£7m man claims he was asked to join Aston Villa in January by Smith favourite

Danny Owen
Premier League Aston Villa sold Callum Robinson for just £170,000 four years ago - now the West Bromwich Albion loanee is a £7m forward.

New West Bromwich Albion signing Callum Robinson has suggested that Jack Grealish wanted him to make a return to Aston Villa during the January transfer window, in quotes reported by the Birmingham Mail.

Long before Grealish became Villa’s star man, captain and arguably the Premier League’s most eye-catching playmaker, he was honing his considerable talents alongside a fresh-faced Robinson at Bodymoor Heath.

But while the floppy-fringed number ten would go on to become the first name on Aston Villa’s team sheet, Robinson was forced to give up his claret and blue dreams in order to make his name in the professional game.

 

And it just to happens that the 25-year-old is now playing just a few miles down the road from Grealish, the £7 million forward having joined West Brom on loan last month after falling out of favour at Sheffield United.

Though Villa’s number ten, however, has seemingly not given up hope of sharing a pitch with Robinson again one day.

“We are best friends. He tried to give me a call to say come to Villa,” Robinson told The Mail.

“He is obviously a great footballer. I’m really happy for him at how it’s gone this season.

“He deserves an England call-up in March. We are good friends, he hasn’t given me too much stick yet but I do think it’s coming, definitely!”

According to the Yorkshire Post, Villa accepted just £170,000 from Preston North End in 2016, Robinson swapping the Midlands for Deepdale after an impressive loan spell with the Lillywhites.

Flash forward four years, however, and the Ireland international is now a £7 million player – albeit one who didn’t quite live up to expectations during his debut Premier League campaign.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

