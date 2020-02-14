3 goals and 1 assist: What has happened to £1.5m Leeds star?

Mateusz Klich is nowhere near as effective for Leeds United as last season.

Patrick Bamford and Kiko Casilla are taking a lot of stick at the moment for Leeds United.

Bamford has netted two goals in six weeks, and the Spanish goalkeeper has made mistakes which led to goals in each of his past three Championship games for the Whites.

Leeds had an 11-point cushion in the top two at one point, but now only goal difference separates them and third-placed Fulham.

So naturally, Bamford and Casilla are going to get most of the criticism, but the truth is that several other United players haven't been producing where it matters and this is particularly true of Mateusz Klich.

The Poland international has played in every league game for Leeds this season, but his stats are nowhere near as impressive as last season.

So far, Klich, a £1.5 million signing in 2017 [Yorkshire Evening Post], has only managed three goals and one assist in 32 Championship matches. Last season he finished with 10 goals and nine assists.

There may be 14 games left in the regular season, but even still it looks like Klich won't better his goal and assists record from last term, despite playing in the same position more or less.

According to WhoScored, his shots per game average - 1.8 - is the exact same now as it was during the 2018-19 campaign, and he averages more efforts inside the box this year in comparison to last.

It's a strange one for Klich, who was genuinely superb last term, and although he has other jobs that exclude scoring goals and setting them up, the stats indicate he simply isn't as effective as last season.