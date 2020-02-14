£12m Chelsea player dispels a myth about Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho worked with Kurt Zouma at Chelsea.

Chelsea central defender Kurt Zouma has told RMC Sport, as transcribed by Goal.com, that he does not agree with the perception that Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho does not give chances to young players.

Zouma worked with Mourinho when the former Manchester United manager was in charge of Chelsea.

The 25-year-old central defender was a teenager at the time, having joined from Saint-Etienne in January 2014 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £12 million, and he has spoken highly of the Portuguese boss.

There has been a common perception that Mourinho only likes to work with established and proven footballers and does not give chances to youngsters.

However, over the years, Mourinho has given chances to players such as Jimmy Smith, Michael Woods, Davide Santon, Rene Krhin, Álvaro Morata, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Andreas Christensen.

Zouma told RMC Sport, as transcribed by Goal.com: “He is someone who loves victory. He uses all the tools possible to achieve it.

“I came here at 19 and he played me. I was able to have my chances, I played my matches.

“I don’t know what other people think, we all have different opinions, but from my side, I don’t really agree [with the notion that Mourinho does not give young players a chance].”

Top-four challenge

Both Chelsea and Tottenham are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

The Blues are currently fourth in the standings with 41 points from 25 matches, while Spurs are four points behind them in sixth.