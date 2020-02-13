'Yes': Bielsa confirms that another Leeds player is injured

Leeds United have lost Adam Forshaw for the rest of the season, and Robbie Gotts is also out.

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has informed Leeds Live that Robbie Gotts has been injured for the past five weeks.

Gotts was one of Leeds youngsters who impressed Bielsa in the early part of the campaign.

The Argentine’s faith in the prospect was shown by the fact that he was placed in Leeds’ starting line-up against Arsenal in the FA Cup.

Gotts impressed on that occasion and did not looked overawed on the big stage.

But his chances have been limited since, as the central midfielder has been struggling with injury.

“Yes,” Bielsa said when asked if Gotts had a problem. “[A] muscular injury from five weeks ago.”

Gotts would not necessarily have been a starter for Leeds this stage of the season, but having him around would have been a help.

The youngster could have provided Bielsa with more depth to pick from at a time when Leeds are badly struggling for results.

The Whites have won just two of their last 12 games, and have seen their advantage inside the top two cut down.

Leeds are next in action on Saturday, when they take on Bristol City at Elland Road.