Yedlin makes claim about Bentaleb from when they were at Tottenham together

Newcastle United signed former Tottenham Hotspur player Nabil Bentaleb in January.

DeAndre Yedlin has told Newcastle United’s official website that Nabil Bentaleb was one of Tottenham Hotspur’s best players during his time with the North London club.

Yedlin and Bentaleb played together at Spurs back in the 2015/16 campaign, and they have now been reunited at Newcastle.

Steve Bruce brought in Bentaleb from Schalke on loan during the January transfer window.

And Yedlin feels that Newcastle have done some impressive business, with Danny Rose and Valentino Lazaro also arriving.

“I just feel they’ll bring more experience,” Yedlin said.

“You can never have enough experience. Danny (Rose) – we all know what he can do. Nabil (Bentaleb) was one of the best players at Tottenham when I was there and he’s had his time at Schalke.

“Valentino was at Inter Milan and has played with some great players and has learned from the best. The experience they’ll add will be great for us.”

Newcastle’s next game comes against Arsenal, where Bruce will be hoping his new signings can make an impact.

Bentaleb already looks at home in a Newcastle shirt, but Rose and Lazaro will be wanting to prove their worth.

Rose has only played once for Newcastle so far, but looks likely to start at the Emirates, while Lazaro is yet to make his full 1debut.

If Newcastle are able to win against Arsenal they will move above Mikel Arteta’s side in the Premier League standings.