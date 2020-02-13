Quick links

Yedlin makes claim about Bentaleb from when they were at Tottenham together

John Verrall
Newcastle United signed former Tottenham Hotspur player Nabil Bentaleb in January.

Newcastle player DeAndre Yedlin looks on before the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on January 20, 2018 in Manchester, England.

DeAndre Yedlin has told Newcastle United’s official website that Nabil Bentaleb was one of Tottenham Hotspur’s best players during his time with the North London club.

Yedlin and Bentaleb played together at Spurs back in the 2015/16 campaign, and they have now been reunited at Newcastle.

Steve Bruce brought in Bentaleb from Schalke on loan during the January transfer window.

And Yedlin feels that Newcastle have done some impressive business, with Danny Rose and Valentino Lazaro also arriving.

 

“I just feel they’ll bring more experience,” Yedlin said.

“You can never have enough experience. Danny (Rose) – we all know what he can do. Nabil (Bentaleb) was one of the best players at Tottenham when I was there and he’s had his time at Schalke.

“Valentino was at Inter Milan and has played with some great players and has learned from the best. The experience they’ll add will be great for us.”

Newcastle’s next game comes against Arsenal, where Bruce will be hoping his new signings can make an impact.

Bentaleb already looks at home in a Newcastle shirt, but Rose and Lazaro will be wanting to prove their worth.

Rose has only played once for Newcastle so far, but looks likely to start at the Emirates, while Lazaro is yet to make his full 1debut.

If Newcastle are able to win against Arsenal they will move above Mikel Arteta’s side in the Premier League standings.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

