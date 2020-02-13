'He’s shown us he can play': Wolves coach raves about 'lively' 18-year-old

Wolverhampton Wanderers U23s ace Dongda He scored and claimed an assist in the Molineux side's Birmingham Senior Cup quarter-final win.

Wolverhampton Wanderers coach James Collins has spoken highly of Molineux Under-23s midfielder Dongda He following his goalscoring exploits in the Birmingham Senior Cup quarter-final (Wolves website).

Wolves took on reigning champions Leamington FC at the Phillips 66 Community Stadium hoping to reach the semi-finals of the competition for the first time since 2017-18, when the same team knocked the Molineux side out on penalties.

The 18-year-old opened the scoring in the 22nd minute when he picked the ball wide on the left, cut inside and curled a right-footed effort into the far corner of the net, his first competitive goal for Wolves' U23s.

The China youth international then provided the assist for Wanderers's second of the game, being released down the right flank before charging into the box and cutting the ball back for Raphael Nya to slot home.

Wolves were able to keep Leamington at bay and saw the game out to earn themselves a semi-final tie against Nuneaton Borough, and after the game, Collins told the club website: "He's shown us he can play.

"He was lively, he ran in behind, he was a threat, and he took his goal brilliantly, so he can’t do any more than that. He's definitely staked a claim with his performance."

He joined Wolves in the summer of 2018 on a scholarship from Notts County (Wolves website).