Release time for Wolcen Lords Of Mayhem on Steam - leaving Early Access very soon!

The release time for when Wolcen Lords Of Mayhem finally leaves Early Access on Steam.

Wolcen Lords Of Mayhem went into Early Access on Steam back in 2017, meaning it's been quite the wait for its full version to be released on the PC platform. However, the launch of its complete version is finally happening today, and in this brief article you'll discover its release time as shared by the developers.

Dubbed by many as an action-RPG similar to Diablo, Wolcen Lords Of Mayhem is a dynamic hack, dash and slash experience with co-operative multiplayer, a mature story, tons of loot and a lack of shackles in regard to character development.

It was put into Early Access because the developers wanted to gather feedback and adjust the game accordingly, but its full version is now ready to be released and will be available very soon.

WOLCEN: Is Lords Of Mayhem coming to PS4 and Xbox One after its PC release?

What is the release time for Wolcen Lords Of Mayhem?

The release time for Wolcen Lords Of Mayhem on Steam is 17:00 UTC on February 13th.

This means the game should be available to fully purchase on Steam at 09:00 PST and 12:00 EST.

You can still purchase Wolcen Lords Of Mayhem at its Early Access price before it's full version is released on Steam at an upgraded price.

It's available to purchase now at just £27.99 with its original soundtrack also buyable for £9.99.

And that's all you need to know about its release time.

In regard to what the differences between the Early Access and full versions are, Wolcen Studio's complete release will feature the full story and end-game content.

PC GAMING: When is Journey To The Savage Planet joining Steam?

However, the developers have also shared that they plan to release several free extensions throughout the years post-launch.