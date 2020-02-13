Will Bless Unleashed be free to play? Founder's Packs guide for bonuses!

Everything you must know about whether Bless Unleashed will be free-to-play, as well as a guide for its expensive Founder's Pack bonuses.

The release date for the MMORPG Bless Unleashed on Xbox One has been announced. Bandai Namco and Round 8's Black Desert Online-like MMO will launch on March 12th, and there are some Founder's Packs you can buy to get specific bonuses. But, before you commit to any purchase, here you will the find answer for if the game will be free-to-play or if it'll involve a subscription fee.

Bless Unleashed is an MMORPG that will allow players to create their own insanely attractive hero to take on dungeons, lairs and very difficult behemoth bosses in arenas with other players. It was announced for Xbox One back in March 2018, and the good news is that it's fully releasing very soon.

Some more good news pertains to its launch and the burning question about whether it will be free-to-play.

Will Bless Unleashed be free to play?

Yes, Bless Unleashed is a free-to-play MMORPG on Xbox One.

Bless Unleashed will launch for free on Xbox One on March 12th, and players will be able to play it for free unless they decide to make any purchases.

As for what purchases are available, the game's website includes three Premium Benefits options.

The prices are as follows:

$3.99 - 7 days

$14.99 - 30 days

$34.99 - 90 days

These Premium Benefits provide you with the list of in-game buffs:

+50 Lumena per day

+10% bonus XP

10% bonus gold

+25% telepost discount

+25% HP recovery (Soul Pyre)

+25% gathering speed

Bless Unleashed Founder's Packs guide

In addition to some Premium Benefits, Bless Unleashed also has Founder's Packs available to buy from the Microsoft Store.

These will provide tons of bonuses for when Bless Unleashed launches and there are Founder's Packs available for the prices of $19.99, $39.99 and $79.99.

The $19.99 Founder's Pack is said to include over $50 in value. Its bundle contains the following:

7 day head start

Founder's title - exclusive Pyreborn title

Exclusive Mount - Ivory unicorn

7 day Valor perks - Lumena and ingame buffs

The $39.99 pack is said to contain over $150 in value with the following goodies:

10 day head start

Founder's title - exclusive Pyreborn title

Exclusive Mount - Ivory unicorn

30 day Valor perks - Lumena and ingame buffs

Gilded Enforcer costume

Exclusive rare mount - Rhino

1,000 Lumena

1 additional character slot

Lastly, the $79.99 pack is said to boast over $300 of value and includes:

15 day head start

Founder's title - exclusive Pyreborn title

Exclusive Mount - Ivory unicorn

90 day Valor perks - Lumena and ingame buffs

Gilded Enforcer costume

Exclusive rare mount - Rhino

2,000 Lumena

2 additional character slots

Crimson weapon set - five exclusive weapon skins

Exclusive legendary mount - trailblaze with fire and fury

Legendary Crimson Slayer costume

Bless Unleashed launches for Xbox One on March 12th.