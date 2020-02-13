Who plays Julie Mugford? Meet the actress who stars in White House Farm

Let's take a look at the actress who plays a key character in ITV series White House Farm

White House Farm is a new drama to ITV in 2020. The series is based on the true story of the murder of five family members in 1985.

The six-part series takes a fresh look at what happened on that August night of 1985. Research, accounts and interviews have built up to the picture that exists today, while the accused murder still serves time in prison.

The series kicked off on ITV from January 8th 2020 and runs until February 12th. It has received 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The cast of White House Farm includes Freddie Fox and Cressida Bonas. So, who plays Julie Mugford?

Who plays Julie Mugford in White House Farm?

The role of Julie Mugford is played by actress Alexa Davies. Born in Rhyl, Wales on August 18th 1995, Alexa is 24 years old.

The Welsh actress is best known for playing the role of Aretha in TV series Raised by Wolves. She also played Kate in series 2 and 3 of Detectorists as well as Yvonne in 2015 series Cradle to Grave.

In 2018, Alexa played 'young Rosie' in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again starring alongside Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan and more.

Follow Alexa on Instagram (@alexalaura) where she has around 49,000 followers.

Who was Julie Mugford?

Julie Mugford is a key character in the events that took place on White House Farm.

She was the girlfriend of Jeremy Bamber - the man accused of murdering his family.

It was mainly due to Julie changing her statement to police that the case was looked at and Jeremy sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison in 1986.

NO WAY: Behind Freddie Fox’s family of actors - parents, sister, uncle and cousins!