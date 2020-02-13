Who does Lara Jean pick in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You? Ending earns emotional response on Twitter!

Her huge decision has had a massive impact on some fans.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is here, but who does Lara Jean pick?

Cast your minds back to 2018...

Netflix gave us so many noteworthy films that year, including the likes of Roma, The Other Side of the Wind, Bird Box, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Apostle and The Night Comes for Us. But of course, let's not forget To All the Boys I've Loved Before!

Susan Johnson's delightful rom-com centred on the wonderful Lara Jean, played to perfection by the one and only Lana Condor. It was a significant hit with critics and audiences alike and based on Jenny Han's 2014 novel of the same name.

Now, we've been invited to watch the long-awaited adaptation of the second novel, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, this time directed by Michael Fimognari.

The film chronicles the strain on Lara and Peter's (reprised by Noah Centineo) relationship when one of her other love letter recipients, John (Jordan Fisher), arrives on the scene.

So, does she pick John or Peter?

Who does Lara Jean pick in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You?

Lara Jean picks Peter in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

For a moment, we hesitated...

One of the film's most beautiful moments is when Lara Jean descends down the staircase at the Belleview dance. It's a real fairytale moment, princess imagery and all.

During the dance, she and John share a dance that suggests a relationship between the two is about to blossom. As their attraction intensifies, they gaze at one another and share a kiss, which we're sure earned some audible gasps from audiences.

Sure, she and Peter have their serious ups and downs, but we never feel like she has fallen away from him... and yes, she hasn't. After their kiss, she swiftly pulls away from John's embrace and reveals her true thoughts. She still loves Peter and heads off to find him.

He's there waiting and the couple reminds themselves of their feelings for one another, sealing the decision with a kiss.

Audiences talk To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

As you'd expect, fans and beyond have taken to Twitter to offer their thoughts and opinions on the film.

Its predecessor was so beloved on release so it's hardly surprising that the sequel has garnered a passionate response too. Lara has swept audiences up in her world, so let's check out a selection of reactions below:

okay but can we talk about the aquarium scene? like the blue color aesthetic and the music of that scene was just ON POINT, but peter’s face journey through this HEARTBREAK when lara jean has him take the necklace back genuinely ripped my HEART O U T oh my G O D#ToAlltheBoys2 pic.twitter.com/eCENtg7mlI — ♡ YOU & To All The Boys (@pennslover) February 13, 2020

To All The Boys 2 PS. I Still Love you taught us to take a risk in everything to have it all ❤️ #ToAllTheBoys2 pic.twitter.com/r2Shi3FADN — zen (@zennaclareth_) February 12, 2020

Because of him, i didnt find "To all the boys ive loved before :PS I still love you" has happy ending. I understand his feeling, like seriously, he's hurt. pic.twitter.com/O8qX9YlEo3 — Amer Khuzairi (@AmerKhuzairi) February 13, 2020

i really was about to throw hands bc i thought “to all the boys i loved before ps i still love you” was gonna end a certain way but it gave me the ending i was hoping for — joady ✨ (@sailorjoady) February 13, 2020

i’m so glad that the ending of ‘To all the boys: PS i still love you’ was the ending i was hoping for. i was getting so mad at some parts — sammie (@nicolesammie1) February 13, 2020

the ending of to all the boys: ps i still love you is actually the CUTEST thing i’ve ever seen literal tears were in my eyes i absolutely cannot cope — india rain (@indiarainrocks) February 12, 2020

To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean

Lara may have picked Peter in to All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, but the story isn't over...

That's right, there's already a sequel on the way!

Director Michael Fimognari is returning to helm To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, the third film in the series, which is yet another chapter in Lara's life as she navigates friends, family and love.

According to IMDb, it's currently in post-production, and while no specific release date is offered it's down for 2020 at the moment, so fingers crossed we'll be tucking into it later in the year.

It's an adaptation of the third book in Jenny Han's series, but it's also worth highlighting that it's the final one too, meaning the next film may offer a concrete conclusion. We can't wait!

