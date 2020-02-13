Quick links

'What's going on over there?' Rangers legend stunned by Celtic form

Shane Callaghan
Celtic are 10 points clear of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Derek Ferguson believes that Celtic effectively won the Premiership title race against Rangers last night.

The Gers stuttered once again and lost 2-1 away to Kilmarnock.

In doing so, Celtic, who beat Hearts 5-0, were able to establish a 10-point lead over Steven Gerrard's Rangers, who have a game in hand.

The Ibrox outfit have dropped a whopping eight points since coming back from the winter break, having beaten Neil Lennon's side in the final game of 2019 - and at Parkhead no less.

In contrast, the Hoops have been relentless since their warm-weather training camp in Dubai, winning all eight of their games across all competitions and scoring 27 goals along the way.

 

This is the second year in a row that Rangers have beaten Celtic in the last game of the calendar year but haven't kicked on after the break, with the Bhoys visiting Dubai last year too.

"Since they've come back from the break in Dubai, I wonder what's been going on over there because that's the second year in a row," Ferguson told BBC Sportsound.

"First of all, look at Celtic. They've come back, they've changed things up. Two up top, three at the back. Rangers have come back, I don't know if they've thought, 'We just need to go out and get about the park and things will happen'.

"I don't think Rangers will be able to claw that back because I watched a side [Celtic] tonight that, I don't think they were at their best, and they've absolutely skelped Hearts 5-0."

There's still a glimmer of hope for Gerrard's side who, in addition to their game in hand, also face Celtic a couple more times this season.

Problem is, they probably have to win every single Premiership game from here on in and, with their erratic form this year, it looks very, very unlikely.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

