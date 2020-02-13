West Ham United reportedly want a player Rio Ferdinand urged Manchester United to sign

West Ham United have been linked with Agustin Almendra.

West Ham United are interested in signing Agustin Almendra from Boca Juniors in the summer transfer window, according to Tuttomercatoweb.com.

The central midfielder is not playing regularly for Argentine giants Boca, and is reported to be on the radar of Italian club Napoli as well.

A possible move to AS Roma has also been considered, according to the report in the Italian news outlet.

The price of the 20-year-old has done down as he is not playing and wants to leave Boca, according to the report.

Rio Ferdinand’s tweet

Almendra is a very talented and promising young central midfielder who is rated highly by Rio Ferdinand.

The former West Ham and Manchester United central defender actually urged the Red Devils to bring the Argentina Under-20 international to Old Trafford in the January transfer window, as shown in the following post on Twitter.

Stats

Almendra has made six appearances in the Superliga for Boca this season, scoring one goal in the process, and the youngster has also played twice in the Copa de la Superliga and once in the Copa Libertadores, according to WhoScored.