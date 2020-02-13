Quick links

West Ham United reportedly want a player Rio Ferdinand urged Manchester United to sign

Subhankar Mondal
Mauro Zarate of Boca Juniors, Carlos Tevez of Boca Juniors and Agustin Almendra of Boca Juniors look dejected after the Semifinal second leg match between Boca Juniors and River Plate as...
West Ham United have been linked with Agustin Almendra.

Agustin Almendra of Boca reacts during a match between Velez and Boca Juniors as part of Superliga Argentina 2019

West Ham United are interested in signing Agustin Almendra from Boca Juniors in the summer transfer window, according to Tuttomercatoweb.com.

The central midfielder is not playing regularly for Argentine giants Boca, and is reported to be on the radar of Italian club Napoli as well.

A possible move to AS Roma has also been considered, according to the report in the Italian news outlet.

The price of the 20-year-old has done down as he is not playing and wants to leave Boca, according to the report.

 

Rio Ferdinand’s tweet

Almendra is a very talented and promising young central midfielder who is rated highly by Rio Ferdinand.

The former West Ham and Manchester United central defender actually urged the Red Devils to bring the Argentina Under-20 international to Old Trafford in the January transfer window, as shown in the following post on Twitter.

Stats

Almendra has made six appearances in the Superliga for Boca this season, scoring one goal in the process, and the youngster has also played twice in the Copa de la Superliga and once in the Copa Libertadores, according to WhoScored.

Agustin Almendra of Boca Juniors kicks the ball during a match between Velez and Boca Juniors as part of Superliga Argentina 2019

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

