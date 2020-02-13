Quick links

'Top player': Some West Brom fans react to announcement on 'exciting young talent'

Jamie Soule of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal during the Premier League 2 match between West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland at The Hawthorns on August 23, 2019 in...
West Bromwich Albion have confirmed that Baggies academy ace Jamie Soule is leaving the Hawthorns on a month's loan.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the club announcement about Baggies academy ace Jamie Soule leaving The Hawthorns on loan.

The 19-year-old is one of the West Brom academy's most highly rated young forwards and, this season, has scored seven goals in 13 Premier League 2 appearances, according to Soccerway.

In October last year, Soule - who joined West Brom as an eight-year-old - penned a new three-year contract at The Hawthorns (official WBA website), testament to his talent, attitude and work ethic.

 

 

Indeed, the Express & Star has reported that Borussia Dortmund were previously interested in the youngster's signature.

Now, Soule has joined up with National League leaders Barrow AFC on an initial one-month loan (WBA Twitter) and will be hoping to pick up valuable first-team experience.

Barrow currently sit on 69 points from 33 games, four points clear of second-placed Harrogate Town, who have also played a game more (BBC Sport).

Here is how some West Brom fans reacted to the announcement:

Barrow host Dagenham & Redbridge in the National League on Saturday.

A view of Furness Building Society Stadium the home of Barrow AFC ahead of the Emirates FA Cup third round match between Barrow AFC and Rochdale AFC on January 7, 2017 in Barrow in...

