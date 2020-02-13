'Top player': Some West Brom fans react to announcement on 'exciting young talent'

West Bromwich Albion have confirmed that Baggies academy ace Jamie Soule is leaving the Hawthorns on a month's loan.

The 19-year-old is one of the West Brom academy's most highly rated young forwards and, this season, has scored seven goals in 13 Premier League 2 appearances, according to Soccerway.

In October last year, Soule - who joined West Brom as an eight-year-old - penned a new three-year contract at The Hawthorns (official WBA website), testament to his talent, attitude and work ethic.

Indeed, the Express & Star has reported that Borussia Dortmund were previously interested in the youngster's signature.

Now, Soule has joined up with National League leaders Barrow AFC on an initial one-month loan (WBA Twitter) and will be hoping to pick up valuable first-team experience.

Barrow currently sit on 69 points from 33 games, four points clear of second-placed Harrogate Town, who have also played a game more (BBC Sport).

Here is how some West Brom fans reacted to the announcement:

Well why have u done that then? — Jack (@ftblJackv2) February 13, 2020

Be good for him to get some first team football! — WEST BROM FAN TV (@ALBIONFANTV) February 13, 2020

All the very best Jamie, genuinely hope this helps with your career progression and helps you push on when you are back at the Albion.



Barrow - you are getting yourselves an exciting young talent, look after him & all the best for the rest of the season. — Paul Harris (@Hero_Taylor9) February 13, 2020

Great move for him, gets better every time I see him and his hold up play has improved ten fold,@BarrowAFC youre getting yourself a top player here, just what he needs #WBA — Cuzer (@Cuzer14) February 13, 2020

Shame, real shame. Go smash it mate — ً (@ChxzzyAustin) February 13, 2020

Good luck Jay! — MagicMatt (@MattPhillipsSZN) February 13, 2020

Barrow host Dagenham & Redbridge in the National League on Saturday.