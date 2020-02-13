Quick links

Wenger almost signed current reported £50m Arsenal target for just £1m

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group G match between FC Zenit Saint Petersburg and RB Leipzig on November 5, 2019 at Gazprom Arena in St....
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly looking at signing Dayot Upamecano in the summer.

Arsenal may well be kicking themselves now, as they almost signed Dayot Upamecano for just £1 million back in 2015 when Arsene Wenger was in charge.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for the RB Leipzig central defender for a number of months now, but he is looking like an expensive acquisition.

Bleacher Report claim that Arsenal would have to pay £50 million to snap up Upamecano over the summer.

 

The centre-back is a player who Arsenal have now been tracking for some time.

Back in 2015, La Voix Du Nord claimed that Arsene Wenger was working on a deal to sign Upamecano from Valenciennes at the age of just 16.

The Gunners had spotted the Frenchman’s talents at a very young age and were keen to bring him to North London, but they were unable to get the deal done in the end.

Leipzig's French defender Dayot Upamecano (R) and Dortmund's German defender Jeremy Toljan vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs...

Arsenal must now be regretting not getting that potential transfer over the line as Upamecano has gone from strength to strength.

The powerful defender is so composed in possession and looks just what Arsenal are missing right now.

The problem for Mikel Arteta’s side is that Upamecano’s talents are now widely known, and if Arsenal are to sign him they are going to have to pay a heavily inflated fee now.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

