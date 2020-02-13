'We heard': Leeds player thinks he's shut some fans up

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips was a standout performer during their game against Brentford in midweek.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has suggested to the club’s official website that he thinks the Whites ‘shut up’ Brentford fans with their display on Tuesday.

Leeds and Brentford played out a 1-1 draw in midweek, but it was Marcelo Bielsa’s side who had the better of the contest.

Leeds were the dominant force for much of the match, as they committed plenty of men forward.

In the build up to the game Brentford’s manager, Thomas Frank, had suggested that Leeds ‘feared’ them.

And Phillips has suggested that he had also heard comments from Brentford fans, which suggested similar.

"We were never going to come here and lie down, although many people thought we would have done,” the midfielder said.

"We had a lot of comments from the Brentford fans and the Brentford manager, saying that we were fearing them, but we never fear a team going into a game, and I think it showed today.

"We are a very good footballing side, and with the way they play, I think we put a lot of pressure on them.

"We let them talk before the game, and let our performance shut them up.”

Phillips’s display was a major reason behind why Leeds were successful in midweek.

The midfielder enforcer showed off his range of passing and his defensive ability, as Bielsa’s men won the midfield battle.

Leeds have badly missed Phillips during his time on the sidelines with suspension, and will hope that he is available for the rest of the season now.

The Whites have held on to second spot, but a few of the chasing pack have now closed the gap to the top two significantly.