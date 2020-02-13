'Like a new signing', 'PL will suit him': Some West Brom fans in awe of 'exceptional' player

Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion won last night and Filip Krovinovic was impressive for the Baggies.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to praise the Baggies' victory in the Championship last night and Filip Krovinovic's display for the Baggies earned plenty of plaudits.

Last summer, the Croatian midfielder linked up with The Hawthorns outfit from Portuguese giants Benfica on a season-long loan deal, Slaven Bilic's first signing since his appointment to The Hawthorns dugout (BBC Sport).

Krovinovic thoroughly impressed in pre-season for the Baggies and played 90 minutes in each of West Brom's first five Championship games, and although he fell out of contention for part of the season, he has benefited hugely from Bilic's tweaked system.

Playing in a number eight role, the 24-year-old has returned to his bright early-season form, and in last night's 2-1 win at Reading he saw more of the ball, found more space, provided a great delivery for Kyle Bartley's goal and could have even got on the scoresheet himself.

Here is how some West Brom fans reacted to Krovinovic's display at the Madejski:

Robinson, Krovinovic, Pereira and Robson-Kanu playing such lovely intricate football. It's a joy to watch, just need a few more clear-cut chances. #wba — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) February 12, 2020

Decent performance again! Matheus, Robinson and krovinovic look class together. I do think sawyers needs a rest though. His performances have dropped massively! — Andy Leeman (@AndyLeeman91) February 12, 2020

Pereira and Krovinović together We finally look a threat again over the last 2 games, 3 points here if we want them!! #wba — Paul Hodgetts (@Hodge2802) February 12, 2020

That’s a huge win tonight! Comfortable for 65mins and saw the game out. Kanu, Krovinovic and Livermore were very good again. #wba #REAWBA — James Higgs (@WBAGinge) February 12, 2020

Some great #wba performances tonight. Pereira never stopped, Bartley made up for his early mistake, Krovinovic impressed again, Livermore set the standard from start to finish. 9 points from 9 takes a bit of pressure off Saturday’s game.



Anyone remember that Nathan Ferguson lad? — Alex Apati (@LadsAlex) February 12, 2020

Always rated Krovinovic since he joined and said he needed to get use to English football, and now he has what a player he is, him and pereira really are different gravy I love the pair of them #wba — Gareth (@WBAGareth) February 12, 2020

Robinson and Grosiski have injected life into the team when we needed it most. And this version of Krovinovic is also like a new signing. The link up play upfront is stunning atm. We're playing well and getting results. Perfect. Boing Boing! — Mike Campbell (@WBAcambolia) February 12, 2020

We must sign Krovinovic in the summer. The PL will suit him and there’s no-one else to run the club’s Instagram account. — The Hatton Scarf (@TheHattonScarf) February 12, 2020

Personally think the prem would suit his game better he has that elusiveness and ability to take the ball on the half turn and get at defenders which creates space for other players I rate krovinovic hope the level in performance can stay high as past 3/4 weeks been exceptional — Chris Markham (@ChrisMarkham7) February 13, 2020

George Puscas' early goal put Reading ahead against West Brom, but Matheus Pereira equalised for the visitors and Bartley doubled their advantage in the 49th minute to put the Baggies six points clear of second-placed Leeds.