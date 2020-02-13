Quick links

'Like a new signing', 'PL will suit him': Some West Brom fans in awe of 'exceptional' player

Filip Krovinovic of West Bromwich Albion celebrates victory after the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and West Bromwich Albion at Madejski Stadium on February 12, 2020 in...
Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion won last night and Filip Krovinovic was impressive for the Baggies.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to praise the Baggies' victory in the Championship last night and Filip Krovinovic's display for the Baggies earned plenty of plaudits.

Last summer, the Croatian midfielder linked up with The Hawthorns outfit from Portuguese giants Benfica on a season-long loan deal, Slaven Bilic's first signing since his appointment to The Hawthorns dugout (BBC Sport).

 

 

Krovinovic thoroughly impressed in pre-season for the Baggies and played 90 minutes in each of West Brom's first five Championship games, and although he fell out of contention for part of the season, he has benefited hugely from Bilic's tweaked system.

Playing in a number eight role, the 24-year-old has returned to his bright early-season form, and in last night's 2-1 win at Reading he saw more of the ball, found more space, provided a great delivery for Kyle Bartley's goal and could have even got on the scoresheet himself.

Here is how some West Brom fans reacted to Krovinovic's display at the Madejski:

George Puscas' early goal put Reading ahead against West Brom, but Matheus Pereira equalised for the visitors and Bartley doubled their advantage in the 49th minute to put the Baggies six points clear of second-placed Leeds.

