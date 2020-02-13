'Baller', 'get him in the first team': Some West Brom fans in awe of 19-year-old's display today

West Bromwich Albion academy ace Cheikh Diaby scored a hat-trick for the Baggies U23s today.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to praise Cheikh Diaby's hat-trick for the Baggies Under-23s in their Premier League Cup victory today.

The 19-year-old arrived at The Hawthorns in October last year after a week-long trial period, West Brom manager Slaven Bilic having been personally impressed with the player.

Diaby, who arrived from the famous Le Havre academy, signed a contract at Albion until the end of the season, with an option for a second year (official West Brom website).

However, he has been forced to sit out a number of U23 matches because of red tape surrounding the deal, but the issues were eventually resolved with UEFA, as reported by the Birmingham Mail in January.

On Thursday, West Brom's U23s took on Scunthorpe's U23s at Hednesford Town's Keys Park stadium and Diaby put in a superb display, netting all three goals in a 3-0 win which means the Baggies are Group C winners with a game still to play.

Plenty of Albion supporters raved about the teenager's hat-trick heroics and praised him on social media, some even calling for Slaven Bilic to give him a shot in the first team:

This guy is a baller — WEST BROM FAN TV (@ALBIONFANTV) February 13, 2020

get him in the first team cant do worse then Austin or kenny — jonathan (@jjcole180) February 13, 2020

Great news, good to see him finally play & a hat-trick to boot. — Dr Jimmy & Mr Jim (@mr_dead_2012) February 13, 2020

Get him in the first team mix — Louis Bent (@LouisBent8) February 13, 2020

Beast — John (@Johnwba01) February 13, 2020

Been a long wait but the lad has started on — Nick Ganderton (@nick_wba_khfc) February 13, 2020

DIABBBYYYYY — Baggies forever (@BaggiesForever3) February 13, 2020

West Brom U23s are back in action on Monday night against Norwich's U23s in Premier League 2.