Quick links

West Bromwich Albion

Championship

'Baller', 'get him in the first team': Some West Brom fans in awe of 19-year-old's display today

Giuseppe Labellarte
General View of The Hawthorns during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Ipswich Town at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich on Saturday 9th March 2019.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Bromwich Albion academy ace Cheikh Diaby scored a hat-trick for the Baggies U23s today.

A general view of The Hawthorns before the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield Town at The Hawthorns on September 22, 2019 in West Bromwich, England.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to praise Cheikh Diaby's hat-trick for the Baggies Under-23s in their Premier League Cup victory today.

The 19-year-old arrived at The Hawthorns in October last year after a week-long trial period, West Brom manager Slaven Bilic having been personally impressed with the player.

Diaby, who arrived from the famous Le Havre academy, signed a contract at Albion until the end of the season, with an option for a second year (official West Brom website).

 

 

However, he has been forced to sit out a number of U23 matches because of red tape surrounding the deal, but the issues were eventually resolved with UEFA, as reported by the Birmingham Mail in January.

On Thursday, West Brom's U23s took on Scunthorpe's U23s at Hednesford Town's Keys Park stadium and Diaby put in a superb display, netting all three goals in a 3-0 win which means the Baggies are Group C winners with a game still to play.

Plenty of Albion supporters raved about the teenager's hat-trick heroics and praised him on social media, some even calling for Slaven Bilic to give him a shot in the first team:

West Brom U23s are back in action on Monday night against Norwich's U23s in Premier League 2.

General View of The Hawthorns during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Ipswich Town at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich on Saturday 9th March 2019.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch