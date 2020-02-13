'Waste of a squad place', 'No way' - Some Newcastle fans don't want 'finished' man to stay

Brian Heffernan
These Newcastle United supporters don't want the club to offer Andy Carroll another contract.

These Newcastle United fans have made it clear that they would not like to see Andy Carroll offered another contract at the Magpies.

The striker joined Newcastle on a pay as you play deal for one year, which at the time just looked like a low-risk move to make and an emotional one too.

Carroll is currently recovering from yet another injury, something that's become a bit of joke over the last couple of seasons.

 

According to Premier Injuries, the 31-year-old does have a possible return date of 16th February 2020 - which is the same day the Magpies take on Arsenal. But returning in a match like that would seem very unlikely and Steve Bruce's side can't risk yet another injury. 

Newcastle currently have 11 players on their injury list which is the most out of any other Premier League side. 

The 31-year-old started his footballing career with the Toons and has scored 33 goals in total for the Magpies, however, this season, the striker has failed to register a single goal.

It's hardly been the fairy tail return that Carroll likely dreamed of, but there's still time left in the season to try and make a real impact and maybe even earn himself a new contract.

Sadly, these Newcastle supporters are already washing their hands with the Gateshead born forward - with many of them suggesting he doesn't deserve a new and improved deal.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

