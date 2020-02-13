'Walking disaster', 'So overrated': Some Spurs fans react after hearing 22-year-old wants to leave

Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth may pursue a move away this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur are likely to bring in a right back this summer, whilst another centre back is bound to be on Jose Mourinho's wish list.

That may just spell the end for Juan Foyth, almost three years since Mauricio Pochettino paid £8million to bring him to North London from Estudiantes.

Pochettino always rated Foyth highly, believing he had a huge future at Spurs as he gave him 12 Premier League appearances last season despite his relative inexperience.

Pochettino even saw his fellow Argentinian as a future right back rather than a centre back, but this has been a frustrating season for the 22-year-old.

Injury struck for him over the summer, and then Pochettino left the club in November, and has made just three appearances since Jose Mourinho's arrival, totalling just 135 minutes of action.

Now, The Independent claim that Foyth is expected to push for a move away from Tottenham this summer, with the defender clearly needing first-team football.

Spurs fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, with some believing that he won't be any great loss, and is a 'walking disaster' in the Tottenham defence when given a chance.

Some feel he is overrated and was only at the club because of Pochettino, feeling it's now time for him to move on, though some would prefer he is loaned out given his potential.

