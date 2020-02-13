'Brilliant' Aston Villa player with expiring contract shares what club has told him about his future

Aston Villa academy ace Callum O'Hare has been impressing out on loan.

Aston Villa loanee Callum O'Hare, who has been in impressive form at Coventry City, has shared what his parent club have said to him as he continues to deliver for his loan side (Coventry website).

The 21-year-old is one of the most exciting talents to have come through the Villa Park academy setup in the last few years and has seized his opportunity for the Sky Blues with both hands.

O'Hare has helped Mark Robins' side up to third in League One after 29 games, chipping in with two goals and four assists in 24 league appearances (Transfermarkt).

On Tuesday, Coventry overcame Portsmouth, and O'Hare, despite being targeted by opposition defenders for much of the game, provided a smart assist for Matt Godden's late winner.

With his contract up at the end of the season, O'Hare is very much playing for his future now - whether at Villa, Coventry, or elsewhere.

"I feel like I’m developing nicely as a player," the attacker told the Coventry website. "I’m getting stronger and I’m much more positionally aware than I was when I first arrived here.

"Aston Villa have told me to just keep doing what I’m doing, keep getting games, keep playing well and keep trying to get goals and assists and see what happens."

Last season, the Solihull-born attacking midfielder was thoroughly impressive for League Two Carlisle United.

Cumbrians defender Anthony Gerrard told the Birmingham Mail after a 3-2 win over Bury: "Callum O’Hare has got serious, serious ability and was brilliant."